Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie is unlikely to be playing for the club next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old joined the Whites on a short-term loan deal from Juventus back in January, and it seems as though he will be returning to Turin when the current campaign concludes.

Leeds United transfer news – Weston McKennie

According to Sky Sports, Leeds have the option to make McKennie’s stay in west Yorkshire permanent for £30 million if certain criteria are met.

However, the USA international has struggled to make the desired impact in his new surroundings.

With just one game of the Premier League season remaining, Leeds are facing the prospect of relegation back to the Championship following a three-year spell in the top-flight.

McKennie, who earns £75,000-per-week, is unlikely to be keen to play in English football’s second tier, while Leeds may view the agreed price tag as too expensive should they be demoted.

The American presence at Leeds has been unable to inspire them to Premier League safety this season, and McKennie could be the next of his compatriots to depart the club.

What has Jones said about McKennie?

Leeds host Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend and will need to claim all three points while hoping both Everton and Leicester City lose to avoid the drop.

And Jones has stated that he does not expect McKennie to be plying his trade at Elland Road in 2023/24 after receiving a ‘wake up call’.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s certainly been a big wake-up call for him in terms of what it takes to achieve success in the Premier League. And personally, I do expect him to be playing somewhere else next season.”

How has McKennie been playing for Leeds?

McKennie is an energetic box-to-box midfielder who made his name at German outfit Schalke before making the switch to Juventus.

The 6 foot star has failed to score a single goal in 19 appearances across all competitions for Leeds while providing a solitary assist for his teammates in that time.

Leeds are likely going to be a Championship club once more next season, and therefore, the likes of McKennie will be out of their reach both in financial and footballing terms.

It’s uncertain where McKennie’s long-term future lies, but signing for Leeds doesn’t appear to be an option at present.