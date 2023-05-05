Leeds United duo Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto are the best-performing players at Elland Road, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a difficult season for the Yorkshire club and the list of players who have stood out isn't the longest.

Leeds United news - Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville

Gnonto and Summerville, who earn a combined £35k-a-week at Leeds, are two of the most exciting prospects at Elland Road at the moment.

Earning very little, in the grand scheme of things, the young duo have a point to prove to try and work hard and make a name for themselves in the game.

Javi Gracia was appointed earlier this year to try and steady the ship at Leeds, but ultimately failed to do so.

This week, Sam Allardyce replaced Gracia, who was sacked, and he now has four games left to try and keep Leeds in the Premier League.

It won't be an easy task, considering the fixtures they have ahead of them, starting with Manchester City on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see if Allardyce shows faith in youngsters such as Gnonto and Summerville, considering he's a manager who has tended to value experience and solidity.

What has Jones said about Gnonto and Summerville?

Jones has suggested that Gnonto and Summerville are Leeds' best-performing players at the moment, which says a lot about the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Perhaps they're just enjoying the fact that they get to try to influence the game in a positive aspect, whereas most of the rest of the team are just desperately trying to make sure they don't concede goals, so that then they can create the spark that makes something happen.

"It says a lot really for Leeds that these two are, at the moment, their best-performing players."

How have Gnonto and Summerville performed this season?

The two youngsters have started 25 Premier League games between them this campaign, scoring six goals and providing six assists, as per FBref.

Gnonto and Summerville both rank in the top 15 players in the Leeds squad for Sofascore rating this term, which could be considered impressive for two players under the age of 21.

For two young players to be stepping up to the plate in a relegation battle is admirable, but with a constant changing of managers, it's never going to be easy for either player to stake their claim.