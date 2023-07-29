Leeds United could be more willing to sell an alternative attacking option instead of winger Wilfried Gnonto at Elland Road this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Daniel Farke hopes to keep hold of his best players as he aims to guide the Whites back to the Premier League at the first time of trying.

Leeds transfer news – Latest

According to Football Insider, Everton remain in pole position to secure the signature of Gnonto, despite interest from Serie A champions Napoli.

The Italian giants will need to raise money before they bid for the teenage winger, whilst the Toffees remain at the front of the queue should they reach a breakthrough in negotiations.

The same media outlet claims that a deal worth £20m could be enough to secure the signature of Gnonto, who has already made several international appearances for Italy during his short career.

Everton manager Sean Dyche reportedly sees the teenager’s versatility as key to the Merseyside outfit’s chances of Premier League survival this season.

Football Insider also claims that winger Jack Harrison’s future could be decided by an injury he suffered in pre-season.

Assessing the Whites’ injury situation, Farke told LeedsLive: “Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are still on their way back because they are still doing their rehab, so they will definitely miss the start of the season, and they will definitely miss also [the] next weeks. It will last a few weeks, it’s a bit too early to judge.

“Once they will be back, I expect them perhaps to be back after the first international break, but it will last a while, so they have to work on the rehab. Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams, top-class players, top characters, are so important for us.”

It was previously claimed that Harrison has a £16m release clause in his contract, which could enable a Premier League outfit to secure his signature in the coming weeks.

And Jones has been surprised at the low level of interest shown in Harrison following Leeds’ relegation from the top flight, with the Yorkshire giants more willing to sell the 26-year-old than Gnonto.

What has Jones said about Leeds and Harrison?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s a strange situation because the interest levels haven’t been at the levels I would have expected when they were relegated. The information around the situation, as it stands, is that Leeds would sell Harrison more willingly than Gnonto. The bids for him haven’t come in at the moment, though.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What’s the latest news at Leeds?

Unsurprisingly, Leeds have several moves in the pipeline as Farke looks to build a squad capable of pushing for promotion from the Championship this term.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, who could cost £12m this summer, would be an excellent signing for Leeds if he moved to Elland Road.

And in positive news for the Whites, Taylor believes the club are confident of keeping hold of Gnonto and Adams as they look to retain their best players on their return to the second tier.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that new technical director Gretar Steinsson will be “influential” in the club’s transfer business, enabling Leeds to make positive incomings this summer.