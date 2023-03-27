Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto will have surprised the club with his impressive form in his debut season at Elland Road, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old has made an impression in Javi Gracia’s senior squad over the last few weeks.

Leeds news – Wilfried Gnonto

After Zurich had initially demanded a transfer fee of £17m, the Swiss club relented and allowed Gnonto to depart for Elland Road in a cut-price deal worth just £3.8m last summer.

The teenager initially made his mark in the U21’s squad at Thorp Arch, but it became apparent that his qualities were far more advanced than the standard of youth football.

Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT in January that the Whites could find the perfect blend between Gnonto and club-record signing Georginio Rutter though the latter is yet to hit his stride at the club

And Taylor has been impressed with Gnonto’s adaptation to the Premier League, saying that the attack-minded player has “looked really bright.”

What has Taylor said about Leeds and Gnonto?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Whenever I've seen Gnonto this season, he’s looked really bright.

“Initially, he’s a striker, but he seems to be working well off the left with his jinking movements.

“He's got that movement in the final third. He's one of those players who seems to be first to all the loose balls, and he’s not scared to shoot. He’s got quite a few goals.

“Leeds will be surprised with how quickly he’s set things alight in the Premier League.

“As I said, he was more of a signing for the future. He was only 18 when they signed him, and I've been impressed with him.”

How has Gnonto performed for Leeds this season?

Gnonto has made quite the impression at Elland Road, with the early stages of his career suggesting he could have a promising future at the top level.

The ten-cap Italy international has hit the back of the net four times and provided three assists in 20 appearances for Leeds this term, producing a solid goal return in a campaign in which he will hope to fire the Whites to Premier League survival.

And the 5 foot 7 teenager compares favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 10% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive carries per 90 minutes (4.82) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

It's been a promising start to life in the Premier League for Gnonto, and by helping Leeds retain their top-flight status, he may get the opportunity to kick on and go to another level next season.