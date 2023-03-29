Leeds United’s injury situation is “not ideal” at Elland Road after Wilfried Gnonto and Maximilian Wober suffered knocks on international duty, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites are embroiled in a relegation battle, with Javi Gracia set with the task of retaining the club’s Premier League status.

Leeds injury news – Wilfried Gnonto and Max Wober

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds are optimistic that the injuries suffered by Gnonto and Wober, whilst on international duty with Italy and Austria respectively, are not serious.

The Whites are hopeful that the duo, who cost the club almost £14m, will be able to feature for the majority of the run-in, but it will no doubt come as a frustration to Gracia that two of his key players’ fitness is uncertain.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds will be “surprised” with how quickly Gnonto has developed into a first-team player and settled into the standard of Premier League football.

But Jones has said that injuries suffered during internationals are “the last thing you want” when you’re a team fighting relegation.

What has Jones said about Gnonto and Wober’s injuries for Leeds?

When asked how worrying the potential injuries to Gnonto and Wober are, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s the last thing you want for any team in that mix at the bottom.

“Players go away on international duty, particularly someone like Gnonto, who picks up a knock that leaves you doubtful for the first league game back.

“You don't want distractions and problems like that cropping up for team selection.

“It's not ideal for Leeds, but we'll have to see what the medicals say.”

Would Leeds cope without Gnonto and Wober?

Leeds would be disappointed if they were to lose the services of Gnonto and Wober ahead of the run-in to the Premier League season.

The former has produced five goal contributions in his 16 Premier League appearances this term, with the 11-cap Italy international wowing the Elland Road faithful with his exciting displays.

Meanwhile, Wober has started in the Whites’ last eight top-flight fixtures, having helped keep two clean sheets in that time, indicating this absence would be a blow for Gracia.

Leeds face the unenviable task of trying to topple league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this weekend before two huge home clashes against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace lie ahead in the following week.

Therefore, Gracia will be desperate for as many fit options as possible to be available as he prepares for two huge relegation six-pointers next week.