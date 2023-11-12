Highlights Wilfried Gnonto pushed for a departure in the summer transfer window, but ended up remaining at the club for the start of the season.

The Italian forward could seek a transfer once again when the winter window opens for business, but Leeds may stand firm and force him to stay.

Daniel Farke and his recruitment team are already eyeing replacements, with Crysencio Summerville's future also in doubt.

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has been heavily linked with a departure from Elland Road, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an internal update on his happiness at the club to GIVEMESPORT, discussing his future and chances of leaving in January.

The Italy international actively pushed for a move in the summer transfer window, but Gnonto failed to get the transfer he desired. Now, the 20-year-old has been forced to knuckle down and ply his trade in the Championship. The former Zurich attacker hasn't played as much as he would have hoped this season, starting just six games in the league.

With the January transfer window approaching, Gnonto's future is still up in the air, especially with an international tournament coming next summer. The young forward will be desperate to be named in the Italy squad, but there are question marks as to whether he will be given the opportunity due to playing in England's second tier.

Wilfried Gnonto could push for a move again

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT on deadline day that Everton were continuing to push to sign Gnonto after pursuing him throughout the summer. A move failed to materialise despite the Toffees doing everything they could to prise him away from Elland Road, with Gnonto himself keen to sign on the dotted line. Per Sky Sports, the Leeds forward handed in a transfer request to try and get the move he desired.

Wilfried Gnonto - Leeds 2023/2024 Stats Appearances 6 (3) Goals 1 Assists 1 Man of the Match Awards 1 Average Rating 6.60 Key Passes per game 0.6 Dribbles per game 1.4 All stats as per WhoScored, as of 10/11/2023

Ahead of January, Football Insider have claimed that Leeds could allow Gnonto to depart if the right offer arrives on the table. The same outlet claimed that the Italy international is unhappy with his situation at the moment, having started just six times in the Championship. Whether the likes of Everton will reignite their interest in the winter remains to be seen, considering he's struggled to set the world alight this campaign, but there are likely to be clubs willing to take a chance on the young talent, if Leeds' asking price isn't too excessive.

Speaking on the future of some of his star players, Farke revealed that he wants to block out the noise and focus on what's happening on the pitch...

“You can see it by the performance of the players and even if they're not spending each and every minute on the pitch when I see, for example, how much he was celebrating in the last home game after Cree was scoring goals, although he was just a substitute. It says a lot about his attitude at the moment and for that, it's not a question. Let's ignore all this noise, let's just concentrate on what is important.”

Jacobs has suggested that he feels that Gnonto remains happy at Elland Road, despite reports, and he believes he still has a big role to play at the club. The journalist adds that it's going to be very difficult for him to push for a move in the middle of the season considering what happened in the summer, and Farke needs him for squad depth in the side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Yeah, I think so [feeling content]. I don't think the player is unhappy, despite reports, and I also think that Leeds still feel that he's got a big role to play. So a January exit is not looking likely. It would be very difficult for Gnonto to push for anything mid-season after what happened last summer, having apologised to Daniel Farke and I know that Angus Kinnear played a big role in that kind of mediation as well. And from Leeds' point of view, they want squad depth. They still feel that he can break into the side and earn a starting spot more regularly. And also, they want to know where they stand at the end of the season before making any decisions."

Read More: Five Leeds United signings that could seal Premier League promotion

Daniel Farke is already searching for a replacement

Gnonto isn't the only Leeds forward who is attracting interest from other clubs ahead of the January transfer window. Crysencio Summerville was targeted by Everton, Burnley, and Bournemouth back in the summer, with several Premier League sides keeping tabs on the Dutch winger with the winter window approaching, per Fabrizio Romano.

Per TEAMtalk, Leeds are now monitoring Fluminense star Jhon Arias, who is capable of playing on either flank. The 26-year-old is being scouted by a host of clubs, so securing his signature won't be easy, but it's a sign that Farke and his recruitment team are plotting to find a potential replacement for Gnonto or Summerville.