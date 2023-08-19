Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto won’t want to remain at Elland Road this summer as transfer insider Dean Jones contemplates a resolution to the saga to GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke aims to lead the Whites back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season.

Leeds transfer news – Wilfried Gnonto

According to Sky Sports News, Gnonto made himself unavailable for last week’s Carabao Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town and Championship trip to Birmingham City because he is unhappy at being denied a move away from Leeds.

This followed the Whites’ rejection of a £15m bid from Everton, with the club adamant the player is not for sale, despite last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

However, Sky understands that the Toffees’ latest bid for the Italian totalled £25m plus a sell-on clause, hinting that the Championship outfit are holding out for a fee over this.

Providing a statement on the situation, Leeds said: “This is now an internal disciplinary matter, and the club will make no further comment other than to reiterate that Willy Gnonto is not for sale.”

But now, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Gnonto has submitted a formal written transfer request in an effort to push through a move elsewhere.

The 19-year-old arrived at Elland Road last summer from FC Zurich and impressed on his debut campaign in the Premier League.

In 28 appearances, Gnonto hit the back of the net four times and registered the same amount of assists, but was unable to keep Leeds in the Premier League, who would finish the season in 19th place.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds are adamant they don’t want to sell the 12-cap Italy international this summer, despite the winger’s recent actions.

However, there are no winners in a situation where Gnonto refuses to play for Leeds, hinting that decisive action must be taken imminently.

Jones claims that Leeds must find the “right money” that satisfies everybody to avoid this situation heading to an “ugly ending.”

What has Jones said about Leeds and Gnonto?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Gnonto is not going to want to be a Leeds player for much longer. And the balance they've got before this heads towards an ugly ending is finding the right money that satisfies everybody.

“Gnonto doesn't have a release clause, which makes this very difficult for him. Now other players looking to leave, like Tyler Adams, had a release clause, but Gnonto doesn't, meaning Leeds have more control over this situation.”

What next for Leeds this summer?

Understandably, the remainder of the window will be dominated by talk over Gnonto’s future at Leeds, with the teenage sensation desperate to return to the Premier League.

However, the Whites are looking at other players in the transfer market to bolster Farke’s squad.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara is appreciated by Leeds, who are aiming to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has told GMS that the Yorkshire giants are genuinely interested in Swansea City forward Joel Piroe but are struggling to match his price tag, rumoured to be in the region of £20m.