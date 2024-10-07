Leeds United captain, Ethan Ampadu, picked up a knee injury at the end of last month, and while the club are staying calm when it comes to his recovery, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Daniel Farke may look to sign a new midfielder in January to ease his rehabilitation process.

The Chelsea academy graduate may only be 24 years old, but he has had quite the journey in his career already. After a number of loan spells in England and across Europe, Ampadu landed at Leeds last summer on a permanent basis. He was unable to help the Yorkshire club achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking but was given the honour of leading the team this season as they try once more to escape the Championship.

A decent start to the season for the Welshman was cut short in the game against Coventry on September 28, and now, Ben Jacobs has revealed the club's plans to integrate Ampadu back into the starting lineup in the coming months.

Leeds Want Successful Rehab for Ampadu

Midfielder will not be forced to play too soon

Ampadu pulled up in the first half of the win over Coventry in the league last month, and has now missed the last two games for Leeds. He is expected to be out until the end of December at the very earliest, which will be a huge blow for his club as they seek promotion this term.

Ethan Ampadu 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 8 Minutes 649 Passing accuracy % 87.5 Tackles per 90 2.3 Interceptions per 90 1.1 Blocks per 90 0.7

The January transfer window may give Leeds temptation to dip into the market and sign a new midfielder to cover the loss of Ampadu. But, it sounds like they will stay calm and assess their options before making any rash moves.

Discussing Leeds United's thinking as they navigate the next few months without their skipper, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm not aware of any panic to replace Ampadu now. In early January you might see them add midfield or versatile reinforcement, partially to cover the back end of the festive and New Year period and to ensure that as he rehabilitates and comes back, they have depth and other options so they won't have to rush him back at some point in January and risk having another setback in the process."

Daniel Farke Hunting Promotion

Failure last season needs to be rectified

Leeds were in the mix for automatic promotion throughout all of last season and appeared to be in line to return to the top flight at the first time of asking. They were trumped by Leicester City and Ipswich Town when it came to the top two spots and, despite making it to the play-off final, were bested by Southampton and forced to remain in the Championship for another year.

The Championship is always unpredictable and is a notoriously difficult league to get out of, but Leeds will be determined to put right that disappointment of last season. They are currently fifth in the table after nine games, and have only lost one match this season. Whether they can continue that form and keep up the charge for promotion without their captain is another matter, though.

All statistics via WhoScored - as of 07/10/2024