Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson had a night to forget in the United States’ 2-0 defeat to Mexico as he failed to impress in Mauricio Pochettino’s second game in charge.

The Americans were unable to build on their 2-0 win over Panama as goals from Raul Jimenez and Cesar Huerta made the difference in the friendly encounter on Tuesday night.

Aaronson’s performance came under heavy scrutiny from the media afterwards, with GOAL.com giving him a 3/10 for his display, branding his first-half showing ‘as bad as it could have been.’

NBC Sports were slightly more generous, highlighting the 23-year-old’s ‘astounding’ stat as he engaged in 20 duels against the Mexicans, winning 10 of them.

Aaronson played the full match on Tuesday night, during which he lost possession 20 times and registered a mere 67% pass accuracy.

The promising midfielder will be hoping to put Tuesday’s performance behind him quickly before returning to Elland Road, where Leeds will welcome promotion rivals Sheffield United on Friday night in their Championship restart.

Aaronson Disappoints Against Mexico

'Struggled to turn his energy into anything'

Credit: Action Images/Craig Brough

NBC Sports rated Aaronson a 6/10 for his display against Mexico on Tuesday, suggesting the 23-year-old struggled to turn his energy into anything positive for Pochettino’s side:

“Lost the ball a handful of times and struggled to turn his energy into anything but jagged edges over the first hour (maybe more). But kept grinding and was stuck into an astounding 20 duels, winning 10. He was credited with three created chances and his last 20 minutes or so was a welcome display and showed excellent resolve.”

GOAL.com was even harsher in their ratings, awarding Aaronson a mere 3/10 and stating that he struggled to cope with both the physicality and the refereeing in the 2-0 loss:

“To his credit, he battled back in the second half, but Aaronson's first-half was about as bad as it could have been. Unable to really handle the physicality, and the refereeing, Aaronson was pressed into some bad giveaways that could have been bad goals.”

Having earned Daniel Farke’s trust back after a season away in the Bundesliga, Aaronson is becoming a key figure at Elland Road this season, starting in all seven of Leeds’ previous fixtures in the Championship.

The 23-year-old has netted twice and registered one assist in 652 minutes of league action this term.

Brenden Aaronson Leeds United Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 9 Starts 6 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.1 Minutes played 652

Given Leeds’ midfield issues, with both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev out injured, the Medford-born midfielder is likely to start on Friday as Farke’s side welcome Sheffield United.

Leeds ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Joyskim Dawa

Available for a bargain fee

Leeds United, Everton, and Fulham are all monitoring Steaua Bucharest defender Joyskim Dawa, who dreams of a move to the Premier League, Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed.

The 28-year-old’s impressive start to the season in Romania has attracted interest from clubs across England and Europe, as he played a significant role in Steaua’s 100% start in the Europa League.

According to Taylor, Dawa could be available for a bargain price, as he has a release clause of just £4m in his contract with the Romanian giants.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-10-24.