Leeds United’s inability to score goals will have been ‘no surprise’ to new manager Javi Gracia, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The Whites are embroiled in a relegation battle at this moment in time and have particularly struggled in the final third of the pitch with putting the ball in the back of the net a major issue since the turn of the year.

Leeds United news – Lack of goals

Scoring goals actually came quite easy for Leeds in the opening half of the campaign, and they managed to rack up 22 strikes in their opening 14 Premier League fixtures.

However, since the turn of the year, the west Yorkshire outfit have only found the back of the net on seven occasions in their 11 top-flight outings.

Star striker Patrick Bamford has once again struggled with injuries this season and has been limited to just nine league starts, completing the full 90 minutes just once.

Meanwhile, top scorer Rodrigo has been out with an ankle problem since the end of January, and Leeds have shot a blank in four of the six Premier League games he has missed so far.

Gracia replaced former boss Jesse Marsch in the Elland Road dugout last month, but he has so far been unable to fix their blunt attack.

What has Jones said about Leeds?

In an interview with GMS, Jones said: “He would have known the problem before he came into the job, so it's no surprise to him.

“But obviously, as a new manager, you think you can be the catalyst to solve something, especially when you go through the squad list and look at the players who are underperforming, and you'll always believe that you can get something out of those players that nobody else could.

“Sometimes it's just not the case, sometimes the team doesn't have the confidence or can't reach high enough levels at a certain moment in time that you're able to do that, but for Gracia, this goal count is really worrying.”

Who do Leeds play next?

Leeds have a tough run of fixtures over the coming weeks as they look to drag themselves away from the relegation zone.

An in-form Brighton & Hove Albion come to visit over the weekend before Gracia takes his team to Molineux to face a Wolverhampton Wanderers side who have been much improved of late.

A trip to league leaders Arsenal comes immediately after the international break, and Leeds will surely be hoping the likes of Bamford and Rodrigo can get back to full fitness and top form by then.