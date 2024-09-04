Leeds United have had to endure the sales of some of their star players this summer, with the likes of homegrown talent Archie Gray, tricky winger Crysencio Summerville and natural creator Georginio Rutter all making their way to the Premier League with other players headed away from Elland Road - and despite some top talents coming in via the likes of former loanee Joe Rodon and winger Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur, BBC Leeds icon Adam Pope has labelled the transfer window 'underwhelming'.

It was always going to be a difficult window for the west Yorkshire outfit, who failed to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking despite recording a strong tally of 90 points, with Ipswich Town and Leicester City grabbing 96 and 98 respectively. The play-off semi-finals beckoned and despite dismantling Norwich City 4-0 on aggregate, Leeds fell short themselves at Wembley with a 1-0 defeat against a resurgent Southampton. That has led to mass change at the club - and Pope has labelled the window so far underwhelming.

Pope: Leeds' Transfer Window 'Underwhelming'

Only a few, but not all, of Leeds' signings have English experience

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds' "Don't Go To Bed Just Yet" podcast, Pope didn't criticise those incoming players as not being good enough for the club - rather that they are untested at Championship level, and having only just flown into the club, there is still no evidence that they will perform well in the second-tier. He said:

"We often use this expression about the signings being in isolation, or the sales being in isolation, or results in isolation. "I still stand by it, I think the window is still a little bit underwhelming, because we just don't know of the quality of the players and how they are going to do. "However, on first sight, hopefully the recruitment team have gone out and got the players that are going to adapt very quickly to this level."

Leeds Have Signed Some Solid Players

The Whites have lost key players but brought in top stars

Rodon and Solomon are two players who have plied their trade in the Premier League before, and so we know just how good they can be in English football.

Leeds United's Championship statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 7 =7th Goals conceded 3 =3rd Shots taken per game 14.8 5th Shots conceded per game 7.5 2nd

Jayden Bogle - who signed from Sheffield United - and Rothwell also fall into that category, though they have been more Championship players throughout their primes and so they also represent strong options for Daniel Farke to choose from over the coming year.

However, it is the signings of Largie Ramazani, Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt that will be the most intriguing for Leeds fans. Ramazani does have a strong record for Almeria - having previously been at Manchester United - though with just six goals in his last two La Liga seasons, a season in the Championship could suit him better for his development before cruising into top-flight football straight away.

Tanaka, meanwhile, has signed from Fortuna Dusseldorf where he really impressed last season, with eight goals in just 31 games for the German outfit - and with Japan caps behind his belt, he looks to be an inspired addition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leeds United have only spent three of their past 20 seasons in the Premier League.

For Schmidt, he could find it a difficult challenge having only played in Switzerland before - though he is likely to feature behind Bogle in the right-back slot for the time being. On the whole, it's been a solid window for the Whites but the jury is still out on some of their players to perform.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-09-24.