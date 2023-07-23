Leeds United’s summer transfer strategy has been ‘a bit all over the place’ so far, transfer insider Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Ethan Ampadu became their first signing of the summer window but the Yorkshire-based side will view the summer as a means of bringing welcoming many new faces.

Leeds United transfer news

Leeds United signed Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea on a four-year deal, worth £7m plus add-ons, per BBC Sport.

The 22-year-old ace made a measly 12 appearances for the Premier League outfit since his 2017 move and will now be a major part of Leeds’ bid in automatic promotion.

But new boss Daniel Farke will not be willing to stop there, especially as 49ers Enterprises have completed a full takeover from Andrea Radrizzani, as reported by Sky Sports.

The German tactician will also be wary that keeping hold of the likes of Wilfried Gnonto will be imperative to how they fare come the beginning of next season.

After rejecting Everton’s opening £15m proposal for the silky Italian (via The Daily Mail), it’s clear the youngster has gained attention from clubs in the Premier League after shining last season.

While they have retained their resolve to retain Gnonto, Jones has reservations over how the Farke-led outfit are completing business this summer and has claimed that it is currently ‘all over the place’.

What did Dean Jones say about Leeds United’s transfer strategy?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones claimed that Leeds’ strategy has been worrying and that Ampadu – who has now made the permanent move – will have much motivation to make it work at the second-tier club.

He said: “I think their transfer strategy so far has been all over the place. On one side of things, you’ve got former players who wouldn’t really want back linked.

"Another side of things you’ve got the likes of Ethan Ampadu linked who actually has a lot of motivation to do well so it’s a bit all over the place. And they need to kind of join the dots together and find out how this is going to work.”

What next for Leeds United?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the club are looking for reinforcements in several positions during this transfer period.

Leeds are no strangers to the Championship given they spent ten seasons on the bounce there between 2010 and 2020, but there’s little doubt that they will want to prolong their stay.

Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen, Rodrigo, Brendan Aaronson and Diego Llorente are among those players to have left Elland Road this summer but have only brought in Ampadu to alleviate the litany of players they have lost.

With just less than a month until they embark on their campaign in the Championship, those of a Leeds persuasion will hope to see more business to be completed.

Per Yorkshire Evening Post, Rangers and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara is on their shopping list, with the 27-year-old ace poised to leave the Ibrox.

Former Liverpool centre-forward Divock Origi has also been linked with a move to the Whites, too, though Crystal Palace are also in with a shout of securing the 28-year-old’s services.

According to BILD, Leeds United are expected to lodge an £8m bid for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel amid speculation that Illan Meslier is on his way out, though nothing is concrete yet.

While it is currently unknown which further players will be Leeds United bound this summer, Farke – alongside their loyal supporters – will be hoping that more business will be wrapped up sooner rather than later.