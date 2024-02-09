Highlights Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto can be the best player in the Championship "on his day", according to journalist Dean Jones.

Gnonto's season at Elland Road got off to a troubled start as he tried to force a move back to the Premier League to Everton.

Jones believes that once Gnonto is back to his best, he will become a regular starter for Leeds and could be a key player in their push for promotion from the Championship.

Leeds United have got "something special up their sleeve" in starlet Wilfired Gnonto, as journalist Dean Jones reveals he expects the winger to become a regular at Elland Road again.

Head coach Daniel Farke has been tasked with pushing the Whites to an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation from the top flight on the last day of the 2022/23 season.

Leeds were involved in the promotion race during the 2023/24 campaign and are currently in the play-offs as they look to close in on the top two positions in the league. Gnonto has endured a mixed campaign at Elland Road but may have been sparked into life following a recent display in an FA Cup Fourth Round replay at Plymouth Argyle.

Gnonto’s troubled season at Leeds

Gnonto’s season didn’t start well after the winger tried to force a move out of Leeds and back to the Premier League. In August 2023, the Whites slapped a £25m price tag on the 20-year-old amid top-flight interest in his services from Everton.

Later that month, Gnonto submitted a transfer request to force a move to Everton, refusing to play in a Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town and a Championship double-header with Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion. The Italy international was forced to apologise for his actions and would return to training towards the end of the month after Everton saw four bids rejected for his services.

Gnonto could have used that frustration to inspire his performances in the second tier, but it hasn’t entirely worked out that way. He hasn’t become the regular he would have expected to be under Farke and has spent much of the season on the bench, sitting in the shadow of Crysencio Summerville.

Interestingly, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT (30th January) that Gnonto is heading towards an agreement on a new contract at Leeds. The former FC Zurich man wasn’t the subject of interest during the 2024 winter transfer window, though was backed to 'appeal' to West Ham United by Jones in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT. He hopes to regain his place in the side and inspire the club to promotion.

On 6th February, Gnonto scored the first goal in a 4-1 FA Cup Fourth Round replay rout at Plymouth Argyle, which he hopes will be the start of a run of form that makes him one of the second tier’s standout players.

Wilfried Gnonto - 2023/24 Championship stats vs current teammates Output Squad rank Dribbles per game 0.9 =5th Fouled per game 1.4 3rd Assists 1 =6th Shots per game 0.9 6th Goals 2 7th Overall rating 6.41 17th Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 07-02-24

Dean Jones - Gnonto will ‘become a regular starter again’ at Leeds

Jones has backed Gnonto to become a regular starter again, dubbing him the best player in the Championship when performing at his peak. The journalist claims Leeds have “something special up their sleeve” in the Italian. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Gnonto will become a regular starter again. He has had a bit of a rollercoaster season. But once he's smiling again, we’ll see his best version. Leeds fans are trying to be patient with this guy. They've tried to give him chances. They obviously would have wavered at times over his loyalty to them and whether he wanted to be there. But I think in Gnonto’s defence, he's just been trying to make sure he's on the best career path for him. “He isn’t playing anywhere near enough gametime this season for what he would have wanted. But on his day, he’s probably the best player in this division. So, Leeds have got something special up their sleeve here to use in these closing months.”

Leeds transfer news, including Crysencio Summerville claim

Leeds would eventually strengthen their squad towards the end of the 2024 winter transfer window, aiming to seal their promotion to the Premier League. Burnley and Wales right-back Connor Roberts has arrived on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season, having played his part in the Clarets’ title-winning Championship campaign last term.

One player who could have left was star man Summerville. Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has revealed to Voetbal Zone (via LeedsLive) that he would have liked to have seen the Dutchman in his side. However, the 22-year-old had proved too expensive and could be set for Premier League football next season, whether with Leeds or elsewhere.

Leeds switch their focus back to Championship action on 10th February when they host rivals Rotherham United in a Yorkshire derby. Farke then leads his side to Wales to face Swansea City on 13th February. They return to Plymouth Argyle on the 17th, hoping to repeat this week’s FA Cup success in the league.