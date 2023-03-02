Leeds United will be right 'in the mix' to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a fine campaign in the Sky Bet Championship and alerted several clubs to his capabilities due to his consistent performances.

Leeds United latest transfer news - Viktor Gyokeres

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are interested in signing Gyokeres this summer regardless of whether they retain their Premier League status or get relegated to the second tier of English football.

It is said that Coventry City will try and hold for between £10-12 million for their star man, who is contracted to the Sky Blues until 2024 on his current terms.

The Whites were keen on bringing in Gyokeres in the January transfer window and will continue their pursuit of the Sweden international in the next window as they eye some extra firepower.

Everton and Bournemouth are also admirers of Gyokeres and are believed to be 'keeping tabs' on his situation, with his current employers likely to sell him in the summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer the following year.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Viktor Gyokeres?

Journalist O'Rourke believes that Gyokeres would be a 'good signing' for Leeds United that would perform either in the Premier League or Sky Bet Championship.

O'Rourke told GMS: "I think Gyokeres, if Leeds do stay up, could be a good signing. But even if they go down to the Championship, he looks ready-made to come in to that Leeds team and maybe fire them back to the Premier League. So yeah, it's going to be tough, I think, for Coventry to keep hold of Gyokeres this summer with him entering the final year of his contract and if he does become available in the summer transfer window, Leeds will be right in the mix to try and sign him."

How has Gyokeres faired in front of goal this season?

Gyokeres has been in fine form in 2022/23, netting 16 goals and laying on a further five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef also detail that he has performed 118 shot-creating actions this campaign in the Championship, demonstrating his ability to work angles to shoot with a high level of efficiency for Coventry City.

Of course, his contract situation makes the chances of being able to negotiate with his current employers successfully a fairly likely reality; however, Gyokeres will have plenty of admirers due to his exploits this term.

He will undoubtedly fancy a crack at Premier League football and Leeds United securing their safety could go a long way to attracting the striker to Elland Road.