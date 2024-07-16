Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle.

The two clubs are 'well apart' in their valuations of the player, with the Blades wanting £7m.

Leeds are facing potential departures of key players, with Illan Meslier, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville linked with moves.

Leeds United are interested in signing Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle this summer, although the two clubs are 'well apart' on their valuation of the player, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Bogle impressed in spells of last season for the Blades, despite their dismal campaign as a club, making 36 appearances and scoring three goals across all competitions. The right-back has attracted interest due to these performances, with Leeds said to be the suitor pushing most aggressively to land his signature.

The Whites lost Archie Gray earlier this month, with the youngster joining Tottenham in a deal worth between £25 million and £35 million. Connor Roberts has also left the Yorkshire club, returning to Burnley after a season-long loan at Elland Road. This leaves a vacancy at right-back in Daniel Farke's squad, with Bogle identified as the man to fill this void, although the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee for the 23-year-old.

Leeds Eyeing Bogle

The full-back is available for £7m

Spending time in the academies of Reading and Swindon Town, Bogle eventually joined Derby County in 2016, where he broke through into the first team. The full-back made 90 appearances for the Rams, before earning a move to the Premier League with Sheffield United in 2020.

After four years at Bramall Lane, which has seen the club yo-yo between the top two divisions, Bogle could now be on the move once again. Leeds are intent on signing the Reading-born man, who Chris Wilder called "outstanding" last season.

Writing on his Patreon, journalist Nixon revealed that the two Yorkshire sides are in negotiations with each other regarding a deal for Bogle. Wilder is reportedly keen on keeping the right-back - who shares the same agency as Leeds new boy Joe Rodon - although he has admitted that there is a price at which a deal for the player would be considered.

Nixon claims that the fee the Blades would be willing to sanction the move stands at £7 million, which is far off what Leeds value the player at. Talks are expected to continue with a compromise perhaps likely to be reached, as Sheffield United look to sell in order to reinvest in a broken squad that attained just 16 points last season.

Farke is understood to be an admirer of Bogle, and sees him as an ideal replacement for Gray and Roberts. While another deal with Burnley for the latter hasn't been ruled out, Nixon has revealed that discussions with the Clarets over a potential permanent move for the Welshman haven't taken place.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Bogle Gray Roberts Appearances 34 44 12 Pass Accuracy 70.7% 82.8% 83.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 1.94 4.15 7.14 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.23 1.8 3.14 Tackles Per 90 2.13 2.3 1.43 Interceptions Per 90 1.03 0.75 0.29

Leeds in Danger of Losing Star Players

Meslier, Gnonto and Summerville are linked with moves away

After failing to secure promotion back to the Premier League in May, Leeds' squad filled with top flight level players is in danger of disbanding. Like Wilder at Sheffield United, Farke faces a tough job of convincing key players to remain at Elland Road for next season.

Liverpool have held talks to sign Crysencio Summerville, while Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Aston Villa are all also said to be interested in the Dutchman. Napoli are understood to be 'internally discussing' the possibility of acquiring Wilfried Gnonto, while Marseille are working on a deal to bring Illan Meslier to the south of France.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 15/07/2024