Leeds United are keen on defender Bali Mumba after scouts observed him during Plymouth Argyle's 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday, according to Leeds United News.

The Whites reportedly had representatives in attendance during Plymouth’s surprise 1-0 win over the Bees in the FA Cup third round at the weekend, where Mumba played the full 90 minutes and delivered a stellar performance against the Premier League side.

Mumba, a Sunderland academy product, is said to be highly regarded at Elland Road, and Leeds are now considering a move to secure him in the winter window.

Daniel Farke knows the former England U19 international well from their time together at Norwich, where Mumba made nine senior appearances before joining Plymouth in July 2022.

Leeds Eye Bali Mumba in January

Farke eyes reunion at Elland Road

According to Leeds United News, Leeds are looking to strengthen their full-back options this January and have earmarked Mumba as a potential target with three weeks left in the window.

However, Plymouth are likely to hold a strong negotiating position if Leeds approach for the 23-year-old, given that Mumba still has more than two years remaining on his contract.

Mumba has been a key player for Plymouth since joining from Norwich in 2022, making 121 appearances over two-and-a-half seasons, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists.

The 'magnificent' 23-year-old would add versatility to Leeds' squad, considering he is capable of playing as a full-back or winger on either flank, should he reunite with Farke this month.

Leeds have yet to make any new signings in January, and according to Farke, they are expecting a quiet window as they focus on their ongoing promotion battle.

The Whites are currently first in the Championship after 26 games, just three points ahead of Sunderland in fourth, having drawn their last two matches.

Bali Mumba's Plymouth Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 25 Goals 0 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 5 Minutes played 2,056

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-01-25.