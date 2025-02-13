Leeds United could look to sign one of the Championship's best stars in Sheffield United midfield maestro Gustavo Hamer, according to reports - with boss Daniel Farke keen to add to his playmaking ranks with a move for the Dutchman in the summer transfer window.

Hamer has massively impressed since moving to England from Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle, scoring 24 goals and recording 29 assists from central midfield in just 152 Championship games for both Sheffield United and Coventry City - and even last season, he notched 10 goal contributions despite being surrounded by a Blades team that conceded over 100 goals in the Premier League - which could prompt Farke to make his move.

Report: Gustavo Hamer on Leeds 'Radar', Club Prioritising a Playmaker

The Dutchman has been superb since his move to England

The report from TEAMtalk states that Leeds will prioritise the signing of a new No.10 in the summer transfer window, with the club busy preparing for the summer - regardless of whether they'll play in the Premier League or Championship at the end of the season.

Gustavo Hamer's Championship statistics - Sheffield United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =3rd Goals 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.8 =1st Shots Per Game 2.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.9 5th Match rating 7.10 3rd

A playmaker is high on their list of targets, and although the report has touted them with a move for Aston Villa star Emi Buendia - who is currently on loan at Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen - Leeds are also interested in Hamer, who they made a bid for late into the summer transfer window having been valued at £15m.

Farke's men did not spend any money in the January transfer window, though the report states that they were always likely to be quiet, refusing to sign players for the sake of it or if the right targets were unavailable. They didn't want to overspend or overcommit, as they believe their squad in its current state is good enough to secure a move back to the top-flight, boasting the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Pascal Struijk, Manor Solomon and newfound star Ao Tanaka to name but a few.

As a result, certain names in midfield could become available - including Hamer. It's unlikely that he will make a switch across Yorkshire to sign the Dutchman if both Leeds and Sheffield United go up, but if Burnley or Sunderland can pip the Blades to the post in the promotion race, Leeds will see a 'likely opportunity' to sign the former Coventry star, who has the ability to 'single-handedly decide games' and is a 'pressing monster' according to football analyst Filip Novak.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gustavo Hamer was born in Brazil but chose to represent the Netherlands' under-20 side after moving there as a child.

Turning 28 by the time the season finishes, Hamer could be available for a decent price if the landscape opens up for Leeds to sign him.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-02-25.

Related Leeds Want to Sign 'Incredible' Premier League Playmaker Leeds are reportedly eyeing a summer move for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.