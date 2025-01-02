Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele could leave the club on loan in the January transfer window with Leeds United mooted as a potential destination, according to The Telegraph.

The Whites have had a solid second season in the Championship this year after narrowly missing out on an immediate return to the Premier League last season, with Daniel Farke leading the side to the top of the table at the turn of the year.

But despite having the second-best defensive record in the league with just 16 goals conceded in 25 games, Leeds are keen to bolster their defensive options in the winter window and Republic of Ireland international Omobamidele could be a target on loan.

Leeds Eyeing Omobamidele

Nottingham Forest open to loan exit

Currently Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk are the first-choice centre-back pairing at Elland Road, with Austria international Max Wober providing cover and club captain Ethan Ampadu also able to play there having returned from a long-term injury recently.

But injuries and suspensions have been an issue this season and Farke doesn't want to be left short in the run-in after coming so close last time around before missing out, and Omobamidele is someone who could slot straight in and provide quality depth and competition for the position in the squad, having previously been compared in playing style to Rio Ferdinand.

The Republic of Ireland international signed for the Forest in September 2023 in an £11m deal but has mustered up just 15 appearances for the club in all competitions since then, and has featured just once this season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Andrew Omobamidele 2024/25 stats Appearances 1 Minutes 121

Forest are flying in the top-flight and currently sit second in the league table, and the club are likely to be active in the transfer window this month to strengthen and maintain their push. That means the 22-year-old is likely to fall even further down the pecking order, and a deal would make sense for everyone to see him move on.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Farke is very keen on bringing in Borussia Moenchengladbach star Nico Elvedi to strengthen his squad, however a deal is considered more viable in the summer as the player isn't interested in playing in the Championship. That makes a loan move for Omobamidele a viable option in the short-term, with the option of re-evaluating any potential deal in the summer based on how the rest of the season plays out.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 02/01/2025.