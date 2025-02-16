Leeds United could make a shock move to sign Manchester United starlet Rasmus Hojlund in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the Red Devils' asking price being revealed to be as low as half of what they paid for him.

Leeds are currently four points clear of Burnley in the Championship promotion race with a huge game in hand at home to Sunderland on Monday evening, where they could go seven points clear in their quest for Premier League football. And, if they do reach the big time, it could well be that Hojlund makes the move from his struggling career at Old Trafford to Elland Road with his fee being revealed.

Report: Leeds 'Keeping Eye' on Man Utd Hojlund Deal

The striker has struggled but there is potential to grow in Yorkshire

The report from On The Minute states that Hojlund could be on the move this summer - and Leeds are keeping a close eye on his situation, having failed to make the impact necessary at United. Whites boss Daniel Farke thinks that the young Danish star has huge potential, and that he would be interested in making the move across the Pennines if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Rasmus Hojlund's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 10th Goals 2 =6th Shots Per Game 0.7 10th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =10th Match rating 6.25 21st

However, Leeds would only be prepared to sign Hojlund if they can sign him for a reduced fee from the £72million that United paid for him 18 months ago. Hojlund landed at Old Trafford with high expectations after joining for such a big fee, but despite a somewhat promising first campaign at Old Trafford, he's failed to develop on that in recent months, with just two Premier League goals to his name all season.

United are thought to be open to offers, with £40million likely to be enough to seal his signature in the summer - but whether Leeds will stump that up remains to be seen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund has seven goals in 22 caps for Denmark.

The Yorkshire outfit have been extremely prolific in front of goal with 66 goals in just 32 games this season, including seven against Cardiff City at the start of February and six goals in their last two away games combined. However, the Premier League is a different level, and Farke will know that his side will need to add further talent in that area of the field if they are to survive in the top-flight.

