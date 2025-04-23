Leeds United are showing interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Sam Johnstone ahead of the summer transfer window, according to MailOnline journalist Aadam Patel.

The Whites have reportedly identified the England international as a potential replacement for Illan Meslier, who is expected to leave if an offer arrives after the season.

Daniel Farke’s side are anticipating a busy transfer window after securing Premier League promotion last weekend, with midfield reinforcements also on their agenda.

Borussia Monchengladbach ace Julian Weigl and Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips are believed to be two players of interest, with Leeds prioritising the need for experience this summer.

Leeds Eyeing Wolves’ Sam Johnstone

As a replacement for Illan Meslier

According to Patel, a new goalkeeper is ‘essential’ for Leeds ahead of their Premier League return, with Johnstone now earmarked as a potential replacement for Meslier.

The 6 ft 4 in England international, praised as ‘sensational’, joined Wolves on a four-year deal from Crystal Palace only last summer but is now expected to leave, having struggled for regular minutes at Molineux.

With Jose Sa remaining first-choice for Vitor Pereira, Johnstone has been reduced to just 10 appearances across all competitions this season, and just three under the Portuguese manager.

Johnstone would bring considerable top-flight experience to Elland Road, having made 73 career appearances in the Premier League for West Brom, Palace and Wolves.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johnstone has conceded 128 goals in his 73 career appearances in the Premier League.

Leeds are eyeing several deals ahead of a busy summer window, with a permanent move for forward Manor Solomon top of their agenda.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Tottenham loanee would be open to prolonging his stay at Elland Road after the season and it is believed that an offer in the region of £15m would tempt Spurs into a deal.

Sam Johnstone's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Goals conceded 17 Clean sheets 1 Minutes played 630

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.