Leeds United have expressed an interest in signing Hamburg hitman Davie Selke on a free transfer this summer, according to the Daily Express.

The Whites secured their return to the Premier League with a 100-point season in the Championship, earning promotion as champions following a two-year absence from the top-flight.

Manager Daniel Farke has had his place as manager confirmed by club chairman Paraag Marathe, and is now looking to bolster his forward line with Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph both rumoured to be leaving.

Leeds Want to Sign Selke

Dutch striker Joel Piroe finished the season as the top-scorer at Elland Road this season with 20 goals, but Bamford is expected to move on after several injury-hit seasons while youngster Joseph is a target for Chelsea-owned Strasbourg after a difficult first campaign in the first-team.

That has seen the Whites look at options, and Selke is someone who has caught their attention after he scored 22 goals in the 2. Bundesliga to help earn Hamburg promotion back to the top-flight.

The 30-year-old is out of contract this summer and it's reported that the 49ers have made 'direct contact' with the player and his camp to understand his personal demands, but they face competition from Premier League rivals Fulham and West Ham too.

Davie Selke 2. Bundesliga Stats 2024/25 Games 22(9) Minutes 1933 Goals 22 Assists 0

However, Selke has never played outside of Germany and it's his former club RB Leipzig who are currently considered to be frontrunners for his signature, while the striker signing a new deal with Hamburg also hasn't been ruled out.

Selke, who is 6ft 5 and represented Germany during the Olympic Games in 2016, is someone who Premier League sides are keen on as he provides excellent value on a free transfer. But Leeds are unlikely to be successful in a deal to bring him to England unless Leipzig pull out, with Red Bull's influence on both clubs said to be a factor.

Leeds are also looking to bring in a new goalkeeper to replace Illan Meslier this summer, while a host of other positions are likely to be targeted as the club try to avoid an immediate relegation battle.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 03/06/2025.