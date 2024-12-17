Leeds United are targeting a move for Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey, but a deal would only be possible in the summer if they achieve promotion to the Premier League, according to TBR Football.

The Whites are reportedly among multiple clubs showing interest in the 26-year-old, alongside Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Brighton and Crystal Palace.

It is understood that Godfrey could depart Atalanta just six months after joining from Everton, with the Serie A club now willing to discuss his January exit.

The Englishman has found first-team opportunities limited under Gian Piero Gasperini and is yet to start a game this season, having made only four substitute appearances in all competitions, including one in the Champions League.

Godfrey joined the Bergamo-based side in an £11m deal from Everton in June, penning a five-year contract until June 2029.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Godfrey has made 93 appearances for Everton since joining from Norwich in October 2020.

According to TBR Football, Atalanta would reportedly consider selling Godfrey in January if an ‘irresistible’ bid is made – they are happy with the Englishman despite his lack of playing time.

The 'absolutely outstanding' 26-year-old could be given time to settle in Italy after a difficult first few months, much like his teammate Ademola Lookman, who took almost a year to get firing in Serie A.

However, Godfrey’s potential availability has put multiple English clubs on red alert, including Leeds, who have slumped to second in the Championship after losing 1-0 to Blackburn at the weekend.

Daniel Farke’s side are thought to be eyeing reinforcements in January to boost their promotion chances, with Aston Villa forward Louie Barry also in their sights.

The Whites could also benefit from another central defender in early 2025, given their massive reliance on Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon, with only Maximilian Wober serving as their natural senior back-up.

Leeds return to Championship action on Saturday, hosting 20th-placed Oxford United at Elland Road.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-12-24.