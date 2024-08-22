Leeds United are reportedly in the market for another winger after agreeing a deal to sign Almeria star Largie Ramazani, as per Sacha Tavolieri.

The West Yorkshire outfit have agreed a deal worth around £9.9million for the Belgian's services, with the player set for a medical on Thursday. A Manchester United academy graduate, Ramazani netted three times and notched a further five assists in 29 league outings, albeit with a poor Almeria side which was ultimately relegated from La Liga by the end of last term.

The 23-year-old is expected to replace Crysencio Summerville, after the Dutchman departed for West Ham earlier this summer.

Given the range of key first-team talent that has also headed to the club's egress recently, the Whites still hope to further bolster in attack with at least a second winger, and they have narrowed down to a few options.

Leeds Still in the Market for Another Winger

Manuel Benson is 'very well rated'

Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Tavolieri revealed that Leeds' initial plan was to acquire two additional wingers before the transfer window closes, with a desire for both to be opposite-footers. Having already sealed a transfer for right-footed Ramazani, a range of left-footed options could be on the shortlist.

Tavolieri's words came as a response to a question regarding whether a deal with Manuel Benson was off the cards or not, as a result of Ramazani's signing. The Belgian journalist subsequently confirmed that the 27-year-old remains "very well rated", and the Leeds recruitment team may still look to sanction a move.

However, it was also reported that Benson was, in fact, lower in the order of preference, and another, unnamed profile would still be opted for.

Benson played an important role in supporting Vincent Kompany's storm to the EFL Championship title in the 2022/23 campaign. The Angolan international recorded an impressive 11 goals and three assists in 33 league appearances, as Burnley cracked the 101 point mark, winning the title by a comfortable gap. But their return to the top flight was short-lived, and Benson mustered just eight appearances in the Premier League.

Manuel Benson's 2022/23 Championship statistics Appearances 33 Goals 11 Key Passes Per Game 1.1 Shots Per Game 1.8 Dribbles Per Game 1.1

Another player mentioned in the same thread was Hungarian forward, Roland Sallai. Tavolieri was careful not to unveil too much, though he was evidently not quick to shut down the rumor either.

Sallai enjoyed a more eventful season last year with Freiburg, contributing eight goals and two assists in all competitions, though most of his efforts came in the UEFA Europa League's initial stages.

Undoubtedly, both options could pose potential solutions to Leeds' deteriorating squad depth, and the team's German custodian will hope to add a few additional faces for his squad to support a push for promotion into the top division.

Wilfred Gnonto Still 'Pushing to Leave'

Several clubs interested

Gnonto's surprise emergence in the Premier League two seasons ago was a source of hope among the Leeds faithful, with former boss Michael Skubala calling him "special". But after the side was eventually relegated, many expected the Italian to leave for pastures new. Instead, he was forced to stick with Elland Road in the Championship, hoping to claw back top-flight status as soon as possible.

It wasn't to be last year, however, as Leeds narrowly fell short against Southampton in the playoff final, and perhaps another season in the second tier of English football may not be ideal for Gnonto's development. Former Tottenham forward, Darren Bent, was particularly bewildered by how the 20-year-old still remained contracted to Leeds United.

It is now believed that the player is pushing for an exit, and several clubs are looming for his signature, including Everton and Newcastle. Both are in the market for a wide man, and could make a late move this summer.

GMS sources have revealed that Leeds intend to block any exit for the Italy international, but Tavolieri claims he is pushing to leave before the deadline.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.