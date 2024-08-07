Highlights Leeds United keen on Liverpool's Bobby Clark on loan to bolster midfield options after summer departures.

Liverpool open to letting Clark leave for more game time; interest from Norwich City as well.

Leeds also looking to strengthen attack with potential move for Norwich's Jonathan Rowe.

Leeds United want to sign Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark on loan, with the Reds open to allowing him to leave before the transfer deadline according to Football Insider.

The Whites are keen to bolster their midfield options after a summer transfer window that has seen them lose a host of key players following their playoff final defeat to Southampton back in May.

The latest star to move on was Crysencio Summerville, weakening the team's attacking options ahead of the opening Championship game of the season, and Daniel Farke has found one man he wants to bring in to bolster his options.

Liverpool Make Bobby Clark Decision

Norwich City also interested alongside Leeds

After making 12 appearances in the Premier League last season for Liverpool, the Reds are now willing to allow Clark to leave the club on loan to earn more regular minutes during the 2024/25 season.

Leeds United and Norwich are among the Championship clubs showing an interest in the 19-year-old, who Jurgen Klopp labelled as "exceptional" after his goal in the Europa League win over Sparta Prague.

Bobby Clark Europa League stats 2023/24 Games 1(1) Minutes 98 Goals 1 Assists 1

Clark wasn't afforded an opportunity to impress new manager Arne Slot during pre-season however as he missed the Reds' tour of the USA with a back injury and the decision has now been made to sanction a temporary exit before the window closes.

Farke has seen his midfield options depleted this summer after Archie Gray moved to Tottenham, while Glen Kamara joined Rennes after just one season at the club, while Joe Rothwell has joined on loan. Jamie Shackleton and Ian Poveda have also left the club following the expiry of their contracts.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Bobby Clark scored one and assisted one in two Europa League appearances in 2023/24.

Leeds United eye Jonathan Rowe

Club plot £7m bid for Norwich star

While midfield reinforcements are expected to arrive before the transfer window closes, Farke is also keen to add to his attack with a move for Norwich star Jonathan Rowe.

Summerville has joined West Ham while Jaidon Anthony's loan spell ended and he has returned to Bournemouth, leaving Daniel James and Wilfried Gnonto as the only natural winger options available.

Rowe shone for the Canaries last season and has now emerged as a target for the Whites, with a £7million bid expected to be tabled in the near future. Leeds have got other options though, with interest in Dutch winger Sontje Hansen and a bid already being tabled for long-time target Ryan Kent after he was told he has no future at Fenerbahce.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.