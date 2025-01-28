Leeds United are among a host of clubs showing interest in former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, The Sun has claimed.

The Whites, alongside Premier League clubs Leicester and Wolves, are reportedly monitoring the 31-year-old’s situation in Turkey, where he is enduring a difficult second season at Besiktas, having made just six appearances in all competitions.

While the Super Lig club’s new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to give the midfielder a chance to impress, Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly keen to return to England.

The Turkish giants would likely allow the 35-cap England international to leave on loan in January, with the possibility of a permanent switch at the end of the season.

Leeds Interested in Oxlade-Chamberlain

May face competition from Premier League clubs

According to The Sun, Leeds would be keen on Oxlade-Chamberlain if he becomes available in January and believe the 31-year-old could add the quality required to help Daniel Farke’s side secure promotion back to the Premier League.

However, the Elland Road outfit may face competition from multiple top-flight clubs for the ex-Liverpool star, with Leicester and Wolves both monitoring his availability ahead of the transfer deadline on 3 February.

Leeds have endured a quiet winter window so far and have yet to make any signings after loaning out forward Joe Gelhardt to Hull.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s arrival would bring significant Premier League experience to the Championship table-toppers, as he has made 235 appearances in the top flight, scoring 20 goals and providing 24 assists.

The 2019 Champions League winner spent six seasons at Liverpool before departing on a free transfer to Besiktas in August 2023, signing a three-year deal set to run until June 2026.

He has made six appearances and only two starts for Besiktas in all competitions this season and featured in Solskjaer’s first Super Lig game, a 1-1 draw at Antalyaspor.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Besiktas Stats (2024/25 Super Lig) Games 6 Starts 2 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 173

