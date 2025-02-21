Leeds United are eyeing a summer move for Southampton forward Cameron Archer and could be well-placed to land the Englishman if they secure promotion, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed.

The Whites reportedly had Archer as their top target in January, but Southampton were reluctant to sell amid their ongoing Premier League relegation battle.

However, if the Saints fail to avoid the drop and Leeds go up, Jacobs claims there could be an opportunity for the two clubs to finally strike a deal for the 23-year-old.

Leeds are looking to bring in a new striker this summer for Daniel Farke and have a few potential targets in mind, including Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor.

Leeds Eyeing Move for Cameron Archer

Amid their promotion battle

According to Jacobs, Archer’s versatility is attractive for Leeds, as he can play as a striker or left-winger, though he has been used exclusively as a centre-forward this season.

If Leeds sign him, they could also move for a more natural number nine, having shown interest in Isidor, Norwich’s Josh Sargent and Nice’s Evann Guessand.

Archer, praised as 'deadly' by Craig Johns, would reportedly be keen on a move to Elland Road this summer, though agreeing a fee with Southampton remains a challenge.

The Saints will be in a strong negotiating position, having signed the 23-year-old to a four-year contract last summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Archer has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring five goals.

Leeds sit first in the Championship table after 33 games and hold a two-point lead over Sheffield United, whom they face on Monday.

Farke’s side are unbeaten in the league since the start of December and have won six of their last seven games.

Cameron Archer's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 4.8 Minutes played 1,053

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-02-25.