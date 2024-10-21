Leeds United and Daniel Farke are reportedly favouring a move for former Atletico Madrid and Wolfsburg midfielder Joshua Guilavogui after Daniel Farke confirmed plans to sign a free-agent midfielder this week, according to TEAMtalk.

The Whites appear keen to bolster their options in the middle of the park and have reportedly earmarked Guilavogui as one of the candidates on their shortlist.

With both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev sustaining long-term injuries, Leeds now lack cover in midfield and have already considered several former Premier League players, including Cheikhou Kouyate and Francis Coquelin.

According to TEAMtalk, Guilavogui is also on Farke’s radar and was in attendance for arguably their best performance of the season, a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Elland Road, which saw them climb to third in the Championship table.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, the seven-cap French international was most recently with Mainz but was released at the end of his contract over the summer.

Guilavogui can also cover in central defence, providing another useful option for Farke, who has heavily relied on the partnership of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk at the start of the season.

The centre-back pairing have started all 10 of Leeds’ league fixtures this season, each amassing 900 minutes of action.

Joshua Guilavogui Mainz Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Games 11 Goals / assists 0 / 1 Pass accuracy % 86.1 Shot-creating actions per 90 0.89 Tackles per 90 3.33 Blocks per 90 2.89 Minutes played 408

Guilavogui, who spent the majority of his career at Wolfsburg, has 218 Bundesliga appearances to his name, as well as 14 goal involvements.

The 34-year-old spent nine seasons at the German club following his move from Atletico Madrid in 2014, before his contract expired in June 2023.

Afterwards, the Frenchman signed a one-year deal with fellow German side Mainz, where he made 12 appearances across all competitions last season.

With Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka currently the only fit midfield options for Farke, Guilavogui’s arrival could add much-needed strength to the squad's depth in midfield, as well as significant top-flight experience.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-10-24.