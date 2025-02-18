Leeds United are eyeing a summer move for Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, who has less than five months left on his St Mary’s contract, according to TEAMtalk.

The Whites are reportedly gearing up for a busy offseason with Daniel Farke and are considering adding a new full-back among other signings, with a new centre-back and attacking midfielder also on the agenda.

A move for Walker-Peters could come into the equation if they secure Premier League promotion, considering multiple top-flight clubs are keeping an eye on the 27-year-old ahead of his contract expiry.

Leeds showed interest in the ex-Tottenham defender in January, but Southampton’s £7m asking price was deemed too high by the Elland Road outfit.

Leeds Eyeing Kyle Walker-Peters

For the summer transfer window

According to TEAMtalk, Walker-Peters looks unlikely to sign an extension amid Southampton’s looming return to the Championship.

Ivan Juric’s men are stuck at the bottom of the Premier League table and look destined for the drop, having collected just nine points in 25 games.

Walker-Peters, praised as ‘extraordinary’ by Ruben Selles, would like to stay in the top flight and is expected to have multiple suitors once his St Mary’s contract comes to an end.

Leeds may face competition from Everton and Leicester City, should they avoid relegation, for the 27-year-old defender, who has been a regular under Juric lately and played every single minute of Premier League football in 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Walker-Peters has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Southampton this season, assisting two goals.

Leeds are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window in case of promotion and are eyeing a move for playmaker Emiliano Buendia.

The Argentinian ace, who is on loan at Bayer Leverkusen from Aston Villa, is reportedly high on Farke’s list and remains ‘one to watch’ for a Leeds move in the offseason.

Kyle Walker-Peters' Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Goals 0 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 6 Pass completion % 88.2 Minutes played 2,050

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-02-25.