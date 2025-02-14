Leeds United are among a host of English clubs showing interest in Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Whites, alongside Premier League sides West Ham and Bournemouth, are reportedly keen on bringing Wilson to Elland Road once he becomes a free agent this summer.

The 32-year-old has less than five months remaining on his contract at St James’ Park and is unlikely to renew, given Newcastle’s concerns over his injury history.

Wilson has made just four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season and scored his first goal of the campaign in last week's FA Cup fourth-round win over Birmingham.

Leeds Eyeing Callum Wilson Move

Face competition from Premier League clubs

According to Bailey, should Wilson be keen on a move to Leeds, he would have to accept a significant pay cut after being one of Newcastle’s top earners.

The 32-year-old, praised as 'incredible' by Eddie Howe, reportedly earns £110,000 per week at St James’ Park – an amount Leeds are unlikely to afford if they pursue a move in the summer.

Wilson joined Newcastle from Bournemouth in 2020 and has made 114 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 49 goals and providing 11 assists.

His last two years at the club have been heavily hampered by injuries, limiting the former England international to just 13 starts in all competitions since the start of the 2023/24 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wilson has scored 88 goals in the Premier League during his time with Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Leeds endured a quiet January transfer window and brought in no reinforcements for Daniel Farke amid their ongoing promotion battle.

The Whites sit first in the Championship table after 32 games and hold a two-point lead over Sheffield United, whom they face on February 24.

Callum Wilson's Newcastle Stats (2024/25) Games 6 Starts 1 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 115

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-02-25.