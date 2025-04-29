Leeds United have identified Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff as a potential transfer target ahead of the upcoming summer window, iNews journalist Mark Douglas has revealed.

The Whites are anticipating a busy summer after sealing Premier League promotion over a week ago and are reportedly eyeing four or five first-team reinforcements.

While profit and sustainability regulations limit their ability to spend in the market, Leeds are carefully evaluating their options and have earmarked Longstaff as an option for midfield.

The £50,000-a-week star could attract several suitors across the Premier League this summer, when he enters the final 12 months of his contract at St James’ Park.

Leeds Targeting Sean Longstaff Move

A busy summer transfer window looming