Leeds United are eyeing a summer move for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed.

The Whites will prioritise signing a new attacking midfielder and are closely following McAtee ahead of his potential availability after the season.

While Man City opted to keep McAtee in January despite his limited game time under Pep Guardiola, they may ‘reluctantly agree’ to his exit in the summer if he seeks more playing opportunities.

The 22-year-old has made just five starts for City in all competitions this season and has yet to start a Premier League match, featuring only as a substitute on seven occasions.

Leeds Targeting James McAtee

A new No.10 is on the summer agenda

According to Jacobs, Leeds are prioritising the signing of a playmaker regardless of which division they end up in next season, having saved their budget in January.

The Whites had a quiet winter window, signing no new players for Daniel Farke amid their ongoing battle for 1st in the Championship.

They currently sit top of the table after 32 games, two points ahead of Sheffield United, whom they face on February 24.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McAtee has scored five goals in 16 appearances across all competitions for Man City this season.

McAtee, praised as ‘incredible’ by City HQ, was linked with a move away from the Etihad last year, with reports suggesting West Ham United considered signing him in January.

The 22-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan at Leeds’ Championship rivals Sheffield United, making 75 appearances and registering 22 goal contributions.

He was named the Blades’ Young Player of the Year in 2022/23, following in the footsteps of Premier League stars Morgan Gibbs-White and Aaron Ramsdale.

James McAtee's Man City Stats (2024/25) Games 16 Starts 5 Goals 5 Assists 0 Minutes played 597

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-02-25.