Leeds United are "trying to sign" Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark, according to radio host Craig Trapps.

The Whites have seen a host of first-team stars leave Elland Road this summer after failing to earn promotion back to the Premier League, following a playoff final defeat to Southampton at Wembley back in May.

Daniel Farke is now keen to bolster his options ahead of a tough campaign where they look to get back to the top-flight, and the young Liverpool star has emerged as a target.

Leeds Want to Sign Bobby Clark

Archie Gray and Glen Kamara have left

Leeds were dealt a major blow during the transfer window when they lost Archie Gray in a £40million deal to Tottenham, before experience Finland international Glen Kamara followed him out of the door and joined Ligue 1 club Rennes in a deal worth around £8.6million.

Farke reacted quicky by signing Joe Rothwell on loan from Bournemouth for the season, but with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev the only other natural midfield options more additions are needed.

Bobby Clark Europa League stats 2023/24 Games 1(1) Minutes 98 Goals 1 Assists 1

According to Trapps on his personal X account, Leeds are looking at Bobby Clark as an option and are trying to sign him, although they face competition from fellow Championship side Norwich as well as Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

Clark made 12 appearances for the Reds first-team in 2023/24, scoring in the Europa League win over Sparta Prague, and earning praise from manager Jurgen Klopp who called him "incredible".

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Bobby Clark scored one and assisted one in two Europa League appearances in 2023/24.

Leeds Eye Crysencio Summerville Replacement

21-year-old set for West Ham United transfer

While Gray and Kamara have already left, the Whites are now preparing for the imminent exit of star attacker Crysencio Summerville too.

The Dutch winger has agreed a five-year deal with West Ham after the two clubs agreed on a deal worth around £25million, and Farke now has a huge job on his hands to replace the 21-goal star ahead of the new season.

However, the 49ers have already put plans into motion to bring in a new winger as a replacement. Summerville's Dutch compatriot Sontje Hansen has emerged as a target for the club, although they also face competition from big-spending League One club Birmingham City for his signature.

A bid has also already been made for long-time target Ryan Kent, with the ex-Rangers man told by new manager Jose Mourinho that he has no future at Fenerbahce just one year after arriving in Istanbul.

Leeds open their Championship campaign on August 10th when they host newly-promoted Portsmouth at Elland Road.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.