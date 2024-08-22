Leeds United are the latest team to show an interest in signing Manchester United starlet Hannibal Mejbri this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Tunisia international is expected to leave Old Trafford on a permanent deal this summer after entering the final 12 months of his contract with the club, with several teams linked with a move for the talented 21-year-old.

And with several first-team stars leaving Elland Road after they failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League, Daniel Farke is keen to bolster his squad before the transfer deadline on August 30th.

Leeds United Want to Sign Hannibal

Burnley in pole position for his signature

Leeds fans have seen Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Jamie Shackleton leave the club this summer in midfield, while only Joe Rothwell has joined in that position on loan from Bournemouth.

Farke has made it clear that he wants to strengthen at full-back, in attack and midfield before the end of the transfer window and Mejbri has now emerged as a potential option to come into the club to compete with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev in central midfield.

Hannibal had been linked with a move to Scotland with both Rangers and Celtic, with Man United preferring a permanent sale to a loan move in order to raise funds for their own signings, but interest from north of the border has gone quiet in recent times.

Hannibal Mejbri Career Stats Games 24 (28) Minutes 2,261 Goals 2 Assists 5

Now according to the Daily Mail, it's Championship outfit Burnley who are in pole position to do a deal for the former Monaco academy star with both a permanent deal or loan deal on the table.

Burnley are set to lose Sander Berge to Fulham after a £25million deal was agreed with the Cottagers for the Norway international, and Hannibal could make the move to Turf Moor as his replacement.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Hannibal only featured for 104 minutes while on loan at Sevilla in 2024.

Daniel Farke Eyes New Forward Signings

Several new attackers lined up

While a new midfielder is on the wanted list at Elland Road, two new attackers are also desired by the 49ers after losing Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to the Premier League.

The club had identified Jonathan Rowe as their priority target but the Norwich star looks set to be heading to Marseille instead, which has seen the Whites pivot to alternative targets.

Farke is a big fan of Rangers star Rabbi Matondo and the club are preparing a formal offer for the 23-year-old Wales international, while there is also interest in Stoke winger Million Manhoef.

Leeds are yet to win a Championship game in the 2024/25 season after drawing their opening two games with Portsmouth and West Brom, while they crashed out of the EFL Cup to Middlesbrough after a 3-0 defeat at the Riverside Stadium.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.