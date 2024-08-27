Leeds United have brought in over £130million in sales this summer as they begin to feel the pain of failing to win promotion back to the Premier League last season - but that could be sweetened ever slightly, with the potential addition of winger Mohamed El Bachir Belloumi being touted with a move to Elland Road.

Leeds scouts have done well at picking up youth talents in recent years before selling them for a profit; Archie Gray joined the club's academy and departed for Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £40million, Crysencio Summerville moved from Feyenoord for £1million before this summer saw him join West Ham United for £25million just four years later, and they could be up to the same trick if Belloumi signs, with the 22-year-old having had his breakthrough season in Portugal, leading to Leeds links.

Leeds Scouts 'Have Watched' Belloumi

The winger grabbed 11 goal contributions last season

The report from Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness) states that Leeds have a new target on their shortlist as we head into the final few days of the transfer window - with Belloumi being of interest to Daniel Farke.

The publication states that Leeds are one of the latest clubs to show in the 22-year-old, who plies his trade at Farense in the Portuguese Primeira Liga - having come in mid-table last season.

Belloumi's Premeira Liga statistics - Farense squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =1st Goals 7 2nd Assists 4 2nd Shots Per Game 1.4 3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =1st Match rating 6.80 5th

Belloumi is just 22 years of age, but only moved to Portugal when he was 19 - and it took him some time to get into the groove with game time. However, a breakthrough season for the club last time out saw him register seven goals and four assists in the top-flight in his first full campaign - including goals against Benfica, Sporting, Braga and Rio Ave.

Boasting a contract until June 2027, Leeds have the winger in their sights and have reportedly sent their scouts to watch Belloumi on 'multiple occasions'. There is no matter of urgency touted, and it could be that the club are watching Belloumi for the long-haul instead of garnering a panic buy this week.

There is interest there and whether the Whites move for him in the coming days remains to be seen, though the right-winger, who has been compared to Riyad Mahrez, is evidently a long-term target for Farke having had scouts watch him aplenty.

Leeds Need Attacking Recruits to Replace Stars

Three of their best players have left this summer

Leeds' sales of Summerville, Rutter and Gray have meant that Farke must replace three of their best players from last season. The Whites have gone unbeaten in the league so far this campaign, but that began with some underwhelming performances against Portsmouth and West Brom - with Middlesbrough humiliating them in the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win for the visitors at Elland Road.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Belloumi's father, Lakhdar, made 147 appearances for Algeria with 34 goals - and even managed the nation in the 2004-05 season.

There is still a decent contingent at the club; Joel Piroe, Wilfried Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Mateo Joseph are a solid set of players with Dan James also in the mix but you simply cannot lose the quality of Summerville and Rutter up front without replacing them.

Belloumi could be a solid option to have as a backup for Gnonto whilst also learning the ropes of English football and having done the same with Summerville and the Italian attacker, Belloumi could be the next on their conveyor belt list of attacking talents.

The club have announced the signing of Manor Solomon, while Roland Sallai is also a target the 49ers are pushing hard for according to Sky Sports. Farke is also looking to add to his squad in other positions, with the club moving forward with a deal for Gustavo Hamer in midfield and also showing an interest in Bournemouth defender Max Aarons.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-08-24.