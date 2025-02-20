Leeds United could raid the Championship for Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor in the upcoming transfer window, according to reports - with manager Daniel Farke keen on improving his front line with one eye on the Premier League.

Having failed to secure promotion last season despite accruing 90 points in the campaign, Leeds are undeniably making a better go of it this season. Sitting seven points ahead of third-placed Burnley with just 13 games to go, their chances of a return at the second bite are increasing by the week - and if they do go up, they have reportedly coined Isidor as one of their main targets.

Report: Leeds 'Shortlist' Isidor Ahead of Premier League Return

The Whites are looking for a clinical striker to work wonders next season

The report by TEAMtalk states that Leeds want to bring a new striker to the club in the summer transfer window, but their shortlist will be determined based on whether they achieve promotion to the Premier League or not.

Wilson Isidor's Championship statistics - Sunderland squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 5th Assists 12 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =11th Shots Per Game 2.4 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.6 11th Match rating 6.79 10th

The Whites will have an increased budget and a more attractive list of players to sign if they return to England's top-flight, whilst Patrick Bamford could leave after an injury-ridden few months at Elland Road - and that could open the door to Isidor.

The report states that, even if Leeds do sign another striker, they could sign another 'defined' No.9 - and Isidor fits the bill. The Black Cats star has been in excellent form this season, notching 12 goals in the Championship this term - including the opener against Farke's men on Monday night which led to him being called a 'one man machine' by Sky reporter Dougie Critchley.

With seven league goals in his last 11 appearances in the Championship, Isidor has stapled himself as one of the best in the second-tier and if Leeds go up at Sunderland's expense, it could see them opt for a move for the French-born talent, who will turn 25 at the start of next season.

Sunderland will naturally want to keep him should they go up, but Leeds' late win over them in midweek puts the Yorkshire outfit 10 points clear of the Wearside club and two ahead of second-placed Sheffield United - and so it seems as though the Black Cats will have to settle for the play-offs unless something drastic changes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wilson Isidor has 23 youth caps for France, scoring 12 goals in the process.

The Whites boast Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph as their current striking options, but a more instinctive and clinical striker would help Leeds next season - with Isidor being the ideal target based on showings this season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-02-25.

