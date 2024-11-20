Leeds United are interested in signing Manchester City starlet James McAtee in January but could face competition from multiple Premier League clubs, according to CaughtOffside.

The report suggests that Fulham, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, and West Ham United are all monitoring McAtee’s development and ‘have more than a passing interest in him’.

European sides Lens, Lille, Feyenoord, Stuttgart, and Girona have also been named as possible destinations for the 22-year-old, with Celtic among his firm admirers too.

McAtee, who had two promising loan spells with Sheffield United, returned to Man City for the 2024/25 campaign but has struggled for regular minutes under Pep Guardiola.

The Salford-born midfielder has made just six appearances across all competitions this season, amassing a total of 311 minutes of action for the reigning Premier League champions.

McAtee, lauded as 'one of the best talents' at Man City, scored his first goal for the club in their 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League last month and has started both of their Carabao Cup matches, including the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McAtee made 30 appearances for Sheffield United in the Premier League last season, scoring three and assisting three goals.

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester City are reportedly open to McAtee’s permanent departure in 2025, due to his need for regular minutes and to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Their stance is likely to put those interested clubs on red alert, including Leeds, who have been linked with the 22-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The Whites have welcomed reinforcements all across the pitch before the new campaign, but injury concerns forced Daniel Farke to enter the market for a new midfielder mid-season, signing ex-Wolfsburg ace Joshua Guilavogui.

Leeds have been flying in the Championship lately, losing only once in their last 10 games and sitting third in the table going into their clash at Swansea on Sunday.

They have recently been linked with re-signing their talented youngster Archie Gray on loan in January, with Farke a huge admirer of the prospect.

James McAtee's Man City Stats (2024/25) Games 6 Starts 3 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 311

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-11-24.