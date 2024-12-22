Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a move for talented midfield prospect, Dario Essugo, but the EFL Championship side are set to be rivaled by top-flight heavyweights, Chelsea, according to Alan Nixon.

Essugo, dubbed "one of the most exciting DMs in Europe", is currently featuring for La Liga outfit, Las Palmas, on loan from Sporting, and he has earned major plaudits for his performances in the Spanish top-flight. This isn't the Portuguese's first loan move away from Lisbon - with opportunities few and far between at his parent club, Essugo previously spent a six-month period at second-division Portugal side, Chaves. His ongoing stint in Spain is undoubtedly his most prominent yet, and the exposure has subsequently attracted keen interest from England.

Leeds Face Chelsea Competition in Race for Essugo

The Whites previously tried to sign the 19-year-old last summer

Via his Patreon, Nixon revealed that Chelsea have joined the race for Essugo in the hopes of a "cheap deal", but Leeds' ongoing efforts to bring the player to West Yorkshire could inevitably prove to be an obstacle in their pursuit. Daniel Farke and his entourage reportedly "tried for the 19-year-old in the summer", per the Sun, but Sporting instead decided to loan their talent to Las Palmas instead. Nixon notes that Leeds are now planning a loan-to-buy offer for the under-21s international, which could force Chelsea into making swifter progress on their part.

Dario Essugo's 2024/25 La Liga statistics Appearances 11 Minutes played 906 Goals 1 Pass completion 87.1% Progressive passes per 90 4.55 Tackles won per 90 1.98

With Leeds firmly in the race for the Championship title, the propsect of a return to the Premier League is well and truly alive, and this could work in their favor when attempting to persuade Essugo to join the club. A move to Elland Road would likely offer more immediate first-team opportunities for the 19-year-old, as the Whites look to bolster their squad in anticipation of a potential promotion push.

Chelsea, on the other hand, offer the allure of competing at the highest level in the Premier League and in European competitions, but the pathway to regular minutes could be far less straightforward.

Meanwhile, alongside a midfield signing, a defensive reinforcement for Farke would not go amiss either, and Leeds have been linked with Atalanta defender, Ben Godfrey, though a move for the Englishman would likely have to wait until next summer.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 22/12/2024