Leeds United are reportedly monitoring the progress of Real Salt Lake star Diego Luna, as the EFL Championship side explore a potential deal for the 21-year-old, according to The Mirror.

The 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year is coming off an exceptional season, tallying nine goals and eight assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. A versatile playmaker, who can operate both on the left flank and in the No.10 role, Luna has been tracked by various clubs in Europe, but Leeds are thought to be leading the race, with sources suggesting they’ve kept a close eye on the player's development for months.

Leeds Targeting Talented Young Star Luna

Daniel Farke is keen to bolster in attack

As per the report from The Mirror, Luna's contract is set to expire in December 2026, and without a release clause, his employers are firmly placed to negotiate at a high fee for their prized talent. Earlier last summer, the attacker was priced at around £3 million, but this valuation is expected to rise following his impressive performances.

Another obstacle in the Whites' pursuit of Luna's signature is the European competition. While no club is yet to make a formal attempt at negotiations, Leeds will be wary of clubs in Belgium, Italy and Holland who may be looming in the race. However, if Farke and his entourage are able to secure this target, it would undoubtedly be a fantastic coup for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Diego Luna's 2024/25 MLS statistics Matches played 31 Goals 8 Assists 8 Shots per 90 2.29 Key passes per 90 2.12

Dubbed a "skillful playmaker", Luna already has an international cap for the US senior national team to his name and he could provide useful depth in Farke's squad as his side continues a push for promotion. Particularly after the mass exodus of talent from the club last summer, there is plenty of space in the first-team for Luna to make an immediate impact, while the 21-year-old's long-term potential is also worth investing in.

