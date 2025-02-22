Leeds United are one of several teams that are attracted by Cetic star Nicolas Kuhn, according to TBR Football.

Celtic have had an incredible season thus far, and Kuhn has played a huge role in both their domestic success and European run.

The winger has been absolutely electric for Glasgow's green and white hoops. Starring down either flank, he has scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists across 38 appearances this term, and it is no wonder why the likes of Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Everton have shown interest in him.

Farke Could Look to Fellow German if Leeds are Promoted

Nicolas Kuhn has starred for Celtic this season

Leeds United however are also in the running for Kuhn's signature this summer if they were to gain promotion to the Premier League, according to the report.

Naturally, German manager Daniel Farke is likely to take advantage of having contacts with a number of German clubs, agents and scouts over the years. It wouldn't be surprising to see Farke bring the versatile winger, who has been described as "outstanding", to Elland Road in the summer, if the Whites complete their Championship promotion job over the next couple of months.

Stats Output Percentile Ranking Appearances 38 N/A Goals 18 N/A Assists 12 N/A Goals to Shot Ratio Per 90 0.38 99th Percentile Expected Assists Per 90 0.24 71st Percentile Successful Take-Ons 1.95 68th Percentile

Percentile Ranking = Stats compared to positional peers across Europe's big five leagues over the last 365 days.

The Scottish giants have run away with the Scottish top-flight this season having racked up 69 points from 27 games, and as of writing, they sit 12 points ahead of second with a gigantic goal difference compared to the so-called chasing pack.

Additionally, they did fantastically well to get to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages and they were bitterly close to advancing past the first knockout phase - losing 3-2 to Bayern Munich on aggregate, with Kuhn netting in the second leg.

Leeds currently have Wilfried Gnonto, Daniel James and Largie Ramazani as wide players on their books while Manor Solomon is on loan from Tottenham. Should he, or any others not be at Elland Road next season, Kuhn could well become a serious target.

Stats taken from FBref - Correct as of 22/02/25.

Related ‘Outstanding Player’ May Leave Celtic as Club Eye Replacement for £60m Star Celtic could lose star man Nicolas Kuhn, with Brentford targeting the winger as a replacement for Bryan Mbeumo.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.