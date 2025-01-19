Leeds United are reportedly eyeing Oxford United midfield gem Tyler Goodrham but face competition from Sunderland, Coventry City and Swansea City, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

Goodrham is an exciting prospect who has impressed at Kassam Stadium. He's an agile and technically gifted midfielder who has made 25 appearances in the EFL Championship this season, posting three goals and as many assists.

The 21-year-old's stock is growing, and with that, so too is interest in his services. The Republic of Ireland youngster has just over two years left on his contract, but the Championship's big guns are keeping an eye on him.

Tyler Goodrham Stats (EFL Championship 2024-25) Appearances 25 Goals 3 Assists 3 Big Chances Created 1 Key Passes 1.4 Accurate Crosses 1.1 (44%) Successful Dribbles 1.2 (36%) Ground Duels Won 4.1 (41%)

O'Rourke: Leeds Among Clubs Monitoring Goodrham

The Peacocks Could Make a Late Move For Irishman

Leeds have reportedly set their sights on Goodrham, and he may be tempted to join a club chasing Premier League promotion. Oxford find themselves in a relegation battle and will be eager to keep the Irishman, who has been vital since rising up the club's youth ranks and becoming a key member of the senior team.

Sunderland, Coventry and Swansea are also admirers of Goodrham, who played a pivotal role in Oxford's promotion last season, with eight goals and four assists in 40 games. Daniel Farke could be eyeing the 'outstanding' High Wycombe-born midfielder for his versatility and creativity, as he can play on either wing or in attacking midfield.

Willy Gnonto's future is uncertain amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. Losing the Italian winger would be a massive blow to Farke's hopes of guiding Leeds back up to the Premier League. Joe Gelhardt has joined Hull City on loan for the rest of the season, which gives the Peacocks more squad space.

Leeds are top of the EFL Championship, but the promotion chase is tightly poised after 27 games. Farke's men are a point above second-placed Sheffield United, while Burnley and Sunderland are hot on their tails.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 19/01/2025.

