Leeds United are interested in bringing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips back to Elland Road this summer, according to The Sun.

The Championship leaders are preparing for a return to the Premier League and want to build a squad capable of survival, with Phillips emerging as a concrete midfield target.

Leeds scouts have been monitoring the England international since he left his boyhood club for Man City in 2022 in a £45m deal.

Phillips is spending the season on loan at Ipswich Town and is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, despite his contract running until June 2028.

Leeds Keen on Kalvin Phillips’ Return

Set to leave Man City this summer

According to The Sun, Phillips would be welcomed back to Elland Road ‘with open arms’ as Leeds look to boost their squad with Premier League-proven talent should they secure promotion.

The Whites are also reportedly considering a move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham and aiming to keep Manor Solomon, whose loan from Tottenham Hotspur expires in June.

Phillips, praised as 'phenomenal', has endured a frustrating spell at Man City, making just 31 appearances in all competitions and scoring one goal since joining in 2022.

The £150,000-a-week midfielder has been a useful squad player for Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich side this season, starting 13 Premier League games and making three cameos off the bench.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phillips made 234 senior appearances for Leeds, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists.

Leeds remain among the favourites to win the Championship and secure promotion, sitting top of the table and level on points with Sheffield United with 10 games to go.

Daniel Farke’s side host Millwall on Wednesday before visiting Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

Kalvin Phillips' Ipswich Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 16 Goals 0 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,120

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-03-25.