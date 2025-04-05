Leeds United have been made aware of a release clause in Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s contract ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

For the second consecutive season, Leeds are well in the hunt for promotion back to the Premier League, having been subjected to play-off heartbreak in the 2023/24 season. Daniel Farke’s side have been within the top three of the English second tier for much of the campaign as they seek a return to the highest division of football in the country.

Leeds have generally been brilliant, though many questions have been asked of their goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The Frenchman has made a string of errors in the season and for the Whites’ clash with Luton Town, was finally dropped in favour of second choice Karl Darlow.

Should the Whites manage to secure promotion, then it is assumed that they will search for a new goalkeeper. It would seem that they may have a better chance to sign one in particular, if reports are to be believed.

Leeds Keen on Ramsdale

Saints shot-stopper has enticing release clause

According to TBR Football, Southampton shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale has a release clause of around £25 million, which essentially mirrors the fee that they paid to sign him from Arsenal in the summer of 2024. It has been a miserable season for the Saints, one that has seen them rooted to the bottom of the table for essentially the entire campaign.

Southampton in the 2024/25 Premier League So Far Games 30 Wins 2 Draws 4 Losses 24 Points 10 Goals Scored 22 Goals Conceded 71

Despite the form of his team, Ramsdale has not necessarily been as awful as his side’s league position may suggest. The shot-stopper has made the third-most saves of any goalkeeper in the Premier League with 93, according to the Premier League’s official website, and Ramsdale has been called "phenomenal" in the past.

At the time of writing, Southampton have just 10 points to their name and are now battling to not become the worst-ever Premier League side, with relegation all but mathematically confirmed. It is hard to imagine Ramsdale playing in the Championship and Leeds would offer him a means of consistent Premier League football, should they succeed in getting promoted, while solving their own goalkeeping problems.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 05/04/2025)