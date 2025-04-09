Leeds United are showing strong interest in Montpellier defender Modibo Sagnan ahead of the summer transfer window, according to FootMercato.

The Whites are reportedly closely tracking the 25-year-old central defender’s situation in France, as he looks set to depart Montpellier amid their looming relegation from Ligue 1.

The French club sit rock-bottom of the league table with six games to go and may be forced to sell a host of first-team stars if they fail to avoid the drop, including defenders Sagnan and Becir Omeragic, who was linked with Everton last summer.

Sagnan is under contract until June 2028, having only joined before the season from Dutch side Utrecht.

Leeds Keen on Montpellier’s Modibo Sagnan

Daniel Farke eyeing defensive reinforcements

Sagnan is a ‘powerful’ defender who would bring versatility to Elland Road – the 25-year-old is able to play both centrally and on the left flank of the back four.

Standing at 6’2", he is also an aerial threat and never shy of goals, having scored twice in Montpellier’s disappointing Ligue 1 campaign this season.

The 25-year-old began his professional career in France, coming through the RC Lens academy, before joining Real Sociedad in 2019.

He made just 22 appearances during his four years with the Basque club and spent most of his time on loan in Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sagnan has won four caps for Mali to date and managed to score on his debut last year.

Leeds are anticipating another busy transfer window under Daniel Farke, though their market plans will mostly depend on whether they are promoted to the Premier League.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Nottingham Forest ace Andrew Omobamidele could emerge as another option at centre-back for the Whites, having struggled for regular Premier League minutes under Nuno Espirito Santo this term.

Any deal for the 22-year-old is expected to cost under £10m, and he would reportedly be open to a move, whether it be in the Championship or Premier League.

Modibo Sagnan's Montpellier Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 24 Goals 2 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,957

