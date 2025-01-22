Leeds United are one of three EFL Championship clubs plotting a loan move for St Gallen's French striker Willem Geubbels, according to Sky Sports News' Lyall Thomas.

The Peacocks are in the midst of a title race with Sheffield United and are two points behind the Blades, but they have a game in hand after 27 games. They are the Championship's top scorers with 51 goals, but Daniel Farke has some problems with his forward options at Elland Road.

Young Spanish attacker Mateo Joseph, 21, has yet to show he has the required firepower to spearhead Farke's attack. He's managed just two goals in 27 games. Patrick Bamford, 31, reportedly requested to leave the club amid a lack of game time, starting none of 10 games.

Leeds In Race To Sign Geubbels On Loan

Daniel Farke could turn to the Frenchman for more options up top

Leeds, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion are all reportedly interested in signing Geubbels on loan. The French frontman has impressed with Swiss outfit St Gallen, bagging six goals in 13 Swiss Super League games. He's a centre-forward by trade but can play on the wing, and he has represented France from U16 to U19 level.

The 23-year-old has been at Kybunpark since January 2023, when he arrived as a free agent after leaving AS Monaco. The 6ft1 'powerful' attacker is a product of Olympique Lyonnais' esteemed academy but failed to earn a prominent run in Les Gones' senior team.

Willem Geubbels Stats (Swiss Super Lig 2024-25) Appearances 13 Goals 6 Assists 2 Successful Dribbles 0.8 (33%) Ground Duels Won 1.6 (30%) Aerial Duels Won 2.1 (45%)

Arsenal were reportedly eyeing Geubbels in 2018 during his teenage years, but Lyon slapped a whooping £62.5 million price tag on him. Monaco won the race for his signature in the summer of 2018 and viewed his capture as an acquisition that proved they were intent on 'developing the best talent in European football'.

Leeds have several exciting attackers who fall into the same category at Elland Road. American attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronsen, 24, and Italian winger Willy Gnonto, 21, are shining, but the latter has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/01/2025.

