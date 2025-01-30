Leeds United have a long-standing interest in Southampton striker Cameron Archer but are unlikely to sign the Englishman in January, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints are reportedly reluctant to sanction Archer’s exit mid-season, and Leeds are aware their pursuit may have to wait until the summer, although they do have genuine interest in the 23-year-old.

If Southampton change their stance after the season, Leeds will be ready to pounce for the ex-Aston Villa ace, who has struggled to break into Ivan Juric’s first XI lately.

The 23-year-old has started only once in Southampton’s last eight Premier League games and has now gone over three months without scoring in the top flight, having last found the net against Leicester in October.

Leeds Remain Keen on Cameron Archer

A late January move ruled out

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Archer’s arrival at Elland Road is ‘very unlikely’ this month as Southampton are unwilling to sanction the 23-year-old’s exit mid-season:

“Leeds have a long-standing interest in Cameron Archer, but a deal is looking very unlikely for January. “Southampton are reluctant to sanction any kind of exit now, and Leeds are aware of that situation, so it's not advanced, although the interest is genuine. “And of course, if Southampton changed their mind, whether now or in summer 2025 then Leeds will be there. “But for the final few days of the window, it's a difficult one to advance, simply because Southampton have no intent to sanction a winter exit.”

Archer, who joined Southampton on a four-year deal in August, has scored five goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season and remains the club’s top scorer, despite his worrying recent form.

The 23-year-old was among the Saints' most expensive summer acquisitions, costing £15m, with only Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Aaron Ramsdale and Flynn Downes deals being more expensive.

Leeds have yet to welcome any new signings in January and are set to miss out on another target, with Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer also unlikely to move to Elland Road this month.

The Whites are expected to remain quiet this window amid their ongoing promotion battle, and they may save some of their budget for next summer, ahead of their hopeful Premier League return.

Cameron Archer's Southampton Stats (2024/25) Games 25 Goals 5 Assists 0 Minutes per goal 260 Minutes played 1,299

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares New Update on Arsenal Signing Sverre Nypan Fabrizio Romano shares big updates on Sverre Nypan, Arsenal's hunt for a striker, and Manchester United's transfer plans after Patrick Dorgu.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-01-25.