Leeds United could already be looking at potential targets to sign should they earn promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking - and one such name that has sprung up is Vizela star Samu, plying his trade in the Portuguese top-flight.

The Whites have been on a real crusade under Daniel Farke at present after a poor start, going unbeaten in 2024 in the league and only losing six games all season under the German. It's seen them sit on the verges of the automatic promotion spots, which they will climb into and stay within should they win every one of their remaining games and Ipswich or Leicester drop even a single point.

Fans are waiting with baited breath to see if they will return to the top-flight after just one season in the second-tier, and it promises to be a title battle for the ages in a rare three-horse race for gold. But regardless of their league status next season, recruitment chiefs behind the scenes at Elland Road will already be doing their work ahead of a busy summer. And Samu is one name that has been linked after an impressive season in Portugal.

Leeds Have Been Linked With a Move For Samu

The Whites appear to be getting their transfer business underway already

According to Portuguese outlet Record, via Sport Witness, Samu is on the shortlists of both Leeds and Southampton, who have a chance of meeting in the play-off final at the end of May should United fail to finish in the top two.

Having been brought up in Porto and Boavista’s youth setup, Samu has found his way to Vizela for the last four seasons; where the midfielder has 10 goals and nine assists in 98 top-flight games.

Undoubtedly one of their star players, the club face a stumbling block over their engine room maverick, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leeds United have only dropped four points since the turn of the year, both being draws away from home at Huddersfield (1-1) and Watford (2-2)

The report states that Leeds and Southampton have taken an interest, and the report further states that a hidden metric also pleases them in the fact that he covers 12km per game - meaning he will last the endurance right to the final whistle. For now, Samu is focused on helping Vizela avoid relegation to the second tier as they sit just five points from safety with seven games to play; though once his contract has run out, he is free to talk to other clubs.

Leeds may have to wait a while longer to hold talks with the 27-year-old, though they also may have to wait until the end of the season once the Whites know their own fate in terms of league position.

Where Samu Would Fit Into Leeds United's Midfield

Leeds aren't exactly clad with midfield options at present and Samu would offer depth

With Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu both featuring equally well in defence as they have in midfield, there is somewhat of a void in the centre of the park that Leeds will need to address going into the summer. Glen Kamara is the only regular out-and-out central midfielder at the club, and whilst Gray's natural position is in the middle of the park, he has been excelling at right-back for Leeds for the majority of the season.

Ampadu has featured well at centre-back for Leeds this season, and whilst he is also adept at playing in the double pivot, the Welsh international will sometimes need to be relied upon to play at the back and that could be a negative for Farke if he doesn't address the centre of the park next season.

