Leeds United want to sign NEC winger Sontje Hansen as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, according to VI.

The Whites are expecting to lose Summerville to West Ham this summer after a deal was agreed with the Hammers for the 21-year-old to move to the London Stadium, and the search is now on to find a replacement.

Daniel Farke has been known to scour Europe for transfers and he has now identified another Dutch winger to replace his star man for the 2024/25 season, with competition for his signature from England.

Leeds Want to Sign Sontje Hansen

With a deal all but done for Summerville to move to London, the 49ers are plotting their move to replace him and have identified the Eredivisie star as a target to come into their Championship squad.

Hansen moved to NEC on a free transfer from Ajax last summer, and was a regular in the team under manager Rogier Meijer as he registered six goals and seven assists in 38 appearances.

Sontje Hansen 2023/24 Stats Games 38 Goals 6 Assists 7

This summer he has been dealing with an injury which has seen him miss much of pre-season, but he is now fit again and training with the team and Leeds are ready to make their move to bring him to England.

But they face competition from big-spending League One side Birmingham City who are also interested. The player still has three years remaining on his contract with NEC however, and should they decide to let him leave they will demand a "high transfer fee" from the English clubs.

Leeds United Table Bid for Ryan Kent

Jose Mourinho doesn't count on him for Fenerbahce

As well as a move for Hansen, Elland Road chiefs have identified several other attacking options who could potentially come in to replace Summerville this season.

A €3million bid has been tabled for former Rangers winger Ryan Kent, after the player was told he has no future at Fenerbahce just 12 months after joining by new manager Jose Mourinho.

There is also strong interest in Crystal Palace star Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from the Whites, with a loan deal on the cards for the 20-year-old. However they face big competition from Premier League new boys Southampton as well, with Rak-Sakyi said to prefer a move that would see him stay in the top-flight rather than drop down to the Championship.

Summerville is set to complete a move to the Hammers this weekend after already completing a medical, with a five-year deal set to be signed after a £25million-plus deal was agreed between the two clubs.

