Leeds United have joined a host of English clubs in the race to sign in-form Aston Villa forward Louie Barry in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk has claimed.

The Whites, alongside Middlesbrough, are named as admirers of the 21-year-old winger, who has been in ‘outstanding’ form on loan at Stockport this season, netting 14 goals in 19 League One appearances.

Leeds could face stiff competition for Barry in January, as a number of Championship clubs are keeping tabs on his situation and weighing up a potential loan move in 2025.

While Stockport are desperate to keep the 21-year-old until the end of the season to maintain their promotion hopes, Aston Villa may want Barry to play in a higher division for the second half of the season.

The Villans could reportedly consider recalling the in-form forward if the right offer arrives and will not have to pay a fee to end his time at Stockport mid-season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Barry has scored 15 goals and registered one assist in 20 appearances for Stockport in all competitions this season.

Although a natural left-winger, Barry can operate in a number of roles across the frontline and has been utilised as a centre-forward on multiple occasions at Stockport this term.

The 21-year-old, now on loan at Edgeley Park for a second consecutive season, rose through the youth ranks at West Brom and spent a year in Barcelona’s academy before joining Aston Villa in January 2020.

Barry, praised for having 'magic in his boots', has made just one senior appearance for the West Midlands club so far, scoring a goal in their 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the 2020/21 Carabao Cup.

Despite their positive first half of the Championship campaign, Leeds have struggled to find a true replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who joined West Ham after a career-best season at Elland Road.

While Joel Piroe has remained solid up front, the Whites could look to bring in another attacker in January to boost their promotion hopes, with Barry now on their radar.

Louie Barry's Stockport County Stats (2024/25 League One) Games 19 Goals 14 Assists 1 Shots per 90 3.77 Minutes played 1,454

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-12-24.