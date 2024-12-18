Leeds United chiefs could be about to step up their efforts to sign a new striker who can help fire them to the Premier League after a two-year hiatus - and Maccabi Tel-Aviv poacher Dor Turgeman is reportedly in their sights, as Daniel Farke looks to leagues abroad to secure a move for the Israeli star.

Maccabi boss Darko Lazetic has described the tall talisman as a 'beast on the pitch', though he could face difficulties in keeping his star if Leeds do come calling, given their realistic chances of promotion, as they battle it out with Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland for a place in the top two of the Championship. And that has reportedly seen the Whites earmark a potential move for the Israel international.

Report: Leeds 'Weighing Up' Move For Turgeman

The Whites have been in need of a dynamic striker

The report from the Daily Mail states that Leeds are weighing up whether or not to press ahead in their pursuit of Turgeman. The 21-year-old 'star striker' has been on their radar for months after 'positive' scouting reports, including former Leeds talisman Robbie Keane 'loving him', though they are considering other options.

Leeds United's Championship statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 37 1st Goals conceded 15 3rd Shots Taken Per Game 16.4 1st Shots Against Per Game 6.6 1st xG 40.18 1st

The Whites want to boost their forward line ranks in a bid to strengthen their promotion push, though that has also seen them linked with Aston Villa starlet Louie Barry - who is currently on fire at League One side Stockport County with 15 goals in the third-tier already.

Turgeman, however, can play on the left flank as well as up front, and he has 'forged' a reputation as a player with a high work-rate. The Maccabi star endured his breakthrough campaign last season with 12 goals in 48 games throughout the campaign, and he's almost beaten that tally already this season with nine goals in 20 games in all competitions - four of those being in the Europa League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dor Turgeman has six caps for Israel but he is yet to score.

Leeds are currently the highest scorers in the Championship, with Joel Piroe having seven goals to his name - but it's largely the efforts of their substitute stars that could be better. In terms of strikers, Largie Ramazani and Mateo Joseph are likely the two best backups this season with three and two goals in the Championship respectively - whilst Patrick Bamford has failed to score in eight substitute appearances.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-12-24.