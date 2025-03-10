Leeds United are keeping a close eye on Josh Sargent, who many believe will be playing Premier League football next season, according to EFL Analysis.

Having been with Norwich City since 2021, Sargent has racked up well over 100 appearances for the club and has steadily developed with age. The United States international is now 25 years old and is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career to date.

Josh Sargent 24/25 Season Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Championship 22 12 5 1,768' FA Cup 1 0 0 11'

Sargent has often been cited as the best striker in the Championship, part of a Norwich side that, under manager Johannes Hoff Thorup, could still make a push for the play-offs within the final 10 games of their season.

It would seem that Sargent, who has been dubbed "unstoppable" on social media, is set for Premier League football in the summer, be that with the Canaries or elsewhere.

Leeds Like Sargent

Many teams are interested in the attacker

As per EFL Analysis, transfer expert Graeme Bailey believes that Sargent is being tracked by Leeds, who “like him a lot and are keeping close tabs” on the American. Daniel Farke’s Leeds side currently sit atop the Championship table, hoping for a return to the Premier League after defeat in last season's play-off final.

Patrick Bamford has struggled massively with injuries this season, meaning that Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph have been Leeds’ only options up top for much of the campaign. Joseph is essentially playing his first proper season of senior football, so the addition of Sargent would give them some much-needed experience in their attack were they to go up.

A number of Premier League clubs also hold an interest in Sargent, but Leeds may find that they are able to convince the Norwich star into making a switch this summer, as perhaps they can offer him more guaranteed minutes as a first-team starter than other, more established Premier League sides could.

